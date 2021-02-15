Trending Stories
February 15, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Sports Tiny Thong, Showcases Bodacious Booty In Wintry Snapshot
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Brunette bombshell Niece Waidhofer took advantage of the winter weather in Texas with her latest Instagram update. The model shared a smoking-hot snapshot that saw her rocking a white thong while posing outside enduring chilly temperatures.

As she is known to do, Niece flaunted her assets the photo. She wore a figure-hugging, off-white mini dress, which she wore pulled up over her butt to show off her bottom.

The model's dress had a turtleneck design and long sleeves. She also sported a pair of white thigh-high stockings that featured two small buttons near the top edge. She completed her snow bunny look with a pair of white boots that featured fur along the top edge.

Niece wore her hair in a ponytail, though left out a few long tendrils to frame her face.

The popular influencer stood on a lawn that was covered with a thin layer of snow. Part of a driveway and a brick fence was visible on one side of the frame. The camera captured Niece at a slight angle as she stood with her back to the lens. With the hem of her dress pulled up near her waist and her legs spread, she flaunted her pert derrière. Her toned thighs and flat abs were hard to miss as her pale skin popped against the snow. She looked over her shoulder with a flirty expression.

Her fans loved seeing the booty shot, and within an hour, more than 58,000 of them hit the heart button.

Many fans had nothing but good things to say about it.

"I would slide my Jeep right into a stop sign or something and I wouldn't even care if I saw you out like that!!" quipped one follower.

"Oh my goodness you are looking absolutely so gorgeous everyday," a second fan wrote, adding a rose and heart emoji to their words.

"It's because you're smoking hot have a good day," a third admirer added.

"Looking at this pic makes it difficult to breath!!" joked a fourth user, who included several emoji like flames and a heart with their message.

Niece's wintry pic was far from the first time she has flaunted her bare cheeks. Earlier in the month, she showed off her perky posterior in a black lace teddy that had a cheeky bottom. The number laced up the back and featured off-the-shoulder sleeves for a feminine, yet sultry, look. With her back to the camera, she struck a post that highlighted her curves.

