Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Has COVID-19 & Admits The Experience Has Been 'Super Scary'

Former Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi admitted in a new Instagram upload that she has contracted coronavirus and admitted the experience has been "super scary."

In a post shared on February 14, seen here, Nicole took a snapshot of herself at home. She was isolated in her bedroom away from her husband Jionni LaValle and her three children, Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.

She wore a black sweatshirt and a pair of pink loungewear pants that featured a black-and-white Mickey Mouse graphic. Nicole's brown hair was tied into a high ponytail. She wore a gray mask that covered her nose and mouth.

In her left hand, she held her camera that she pointed at a mirror to take the selfie. In her right was a gorgeous bouquet of red and white roses that were accented with tiny baby's breath blooms.

Nicole added a second snapshot where the flowers and a Valentine's Day balloon lay on the floor.

In the caption, Nicole claimed she and her family had been cautious and careful throughout the pandemic. She said this experience had been frightening. She said her symptoms began as a bad sinus cold. She claimed to have a stuffy nose and mild cough. She also admitted she felt tired.

Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

She tested for the virus after she wrote she spent an entire day napping, which she shared was an unusual occurrence in her busy household.

The former reality television star said she has since lost both her taste and smell. She wrote she ate a slice of greasy cheese pizza and couldn't taste a thing.

Thankfully the remainder of her family has tested negative. She told her followers that until her quarantine period was over she would remain in her bedroom.

Several of her former Jersey Shore cast mates wished her well in the comments section, including Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni Farley, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, and Lauren Sorrentino.

Total Bellas star Nikki Bella and Dancing with the Stars pro-Cheryl Burke also wrote messages to her.

Nicole's followers added their remarks and well-wishes.

"DAMN IT, ugh, she gotchu! Glad the family is safe & negative, get better soon boo, miss you lots," wrote one follower.

"Feel Better Snooks!! COVID has nothing on that Smush Room in the original Jersey Shore house. You Got This Mawma," a second fan claimed.

"Please get your rest & praying for a speedy recovery. I had it in December. Get your rest and drink plenty of fluids & vitamins. Sending all our love. Happy Valentine's Day," penned a third user.