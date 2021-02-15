Trending Stories
February 15, 2021
Viki Odintcova Brings The Heat In Two Lingerie Sets That Highlight Her Fabulous Figure
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Model Viki Odintcova seems to know how to get the attention of her online audience, often wearing skimpy outfits that flash plenty of skin in her uploads. She most recent post was no different, as she kicked off the week with an Instagram update that featured her rocking not one but two sets of lingerie that did not leave much to the imagination.

One outfit was made of semi-sheer black lace. The ensemble included a bra with small cups, a pair of skimpy panties and matching garter belt. Floral accents added a bit of femininity to flirty getup.

The other set of underwear was made from a mesh-like fabric. The bra featured a ring detail between the cups and the garter belt also had a ring in the center of the waistband.

The post consisted of two mirror selfies and a video. Viki modeled the lace undies in the still frames and showed off her fabulous physique in the mesh set in the video.

In the first picture, Viki posed on her side. Leaning on one hand while holing the phone with the other, she flaunted her voluptuous chest in the lacy bra. The pose highlighted her thin waist and shapely thighs.

The brunette beauty was standing in the other photo. With one hand on her waist and one leg slightly forward, she showcased her amazing figure. Her ample cleavage, hourglass shape and toned legs were on full display.

Viki turned up the sex appeal in the video portion of her update. The clip was presented in monochrome format, but that did not mean it was any less tantalizing. In fact, she added some heat by running her hands over her hip and thigh while she played with the garter belt. She stood at a slight side angle and zoomed the lens in and out, showing off her flat abs, chest and curvy hips.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 64,000 likes and hundreds of comments in just one hour.

"[P]lease give us a warning next time you post lingerie pics :)," joked one admirer.

"Viki, you have beauty body," a second user chimed in, adding several emoji, included a smiley face and red hearts, to their message.

"Now these certainly grabbed my attention @viki_odintcova," a third fan wrote, including several flame emoji with their comment.

"You are so beautiful and your body is amazing," added a fourth follower.

