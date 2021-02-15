Trending Stories
February 15, 2021
Molly Eskam Arches Her Back & Flaunts Her Bare Booty In Sparkly Thong
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Model Molly Eskam was in a sexy Valentine's Day mood with her latest Instagram share. The blond beauty took to the photo-sharing site to flaunt her bodacious booty in a set of sizzling snaps which featured her wearing sparkly, strappy lingerie.

Molly's flirty undies were black, and they were all about accentuating her backside, as the bottoms were a thong with side straps adorned with small rhinestones. The getup also included a garter belt, which also featured the shimmery stones on the straps. Her bra was made of lace. She added a pop of color to the outfit with a pair of red thigh-high stockings with a wide lace trim along the top.

The curvaceous model included two photos in her update. She posed on her bed to add an extra dose of sex appeal to the snaps. Also on the bed was a pink blanket with red hearts all over it, giving the post a romantic vibe.

For accessories, Molly wore a sparkly necklace, and she styled her hair straight with two small braids on each side.

In the first slide, Molly gave her online audience a nice look at her butt as she posed on her side. With her back arched, she directed her backside to the lens. The pose highlighted her slim waistline and shapely thighs. She rested on one elbow while she gazed off-camera with a dreamy expression on her face. A single rose was on the blanket near her chest, drawing the eye to her bosom.

Molly was kneeling with her back to the camera in the second picture. She held her hair up in her hands while she gazed at the lens over her shoulder. With a slight arch in her back, she showed off her bare booty and thighs.

Dozens of Molly's fans took some time to dole out the compliments.

"You're a goddess," quipped one follower, adding a heart-eye smiley face.

"Beautifully gorgeous as always Molly, Happy Valentine's day from Canada," a second admirer chimed in.

"Ahhh your so pretty!" a third Instagram user added.

"The only person I want to spend my valentine's day with!" a fourth comment read with a rose emoji.

Last month, Molly sent temperatures soaring when she shared an update which saw her flashing plenty of skin in a titillating set of red lace lingerie. The bra featured half-cups that showcased her impressive cleavage, and the panties had a low-rise front with thin straps on the sides.

