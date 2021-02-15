Tahlia Skaines Shows Off Killer Physique & 'Big Smiles' In Black Bikini

Tahlia Skaines gave fans a look at her incredibly toned physique in her latest Instagram post on Monday, February 15. The hot Australian model shared an eye-popping snapshot in which she posed on a yacht while rocking a skimpy two-piece that showcased her enviable curves and assets.

In the first snap, Tahlia was seen enjoying her time on the watercraft. The background featured views of the interior, as well as a glimpse of the cockpit. According to the geotag, she was somewhere on the Gold Coast.

In the first pic, the influencer was snapped near the entrance of the saloon. She angled her body slightly to the side as she put her left leg forward. The babe appeared to hold onto a railing as she faced the camera with a big smile.

Tahlia changed her pose in the second snap. This time, she popped her hip to the side and raised one arm in the air. The hottie was still gazing at the lens and offered her brightest smile.

Tahlia sported a black bikini which included a minuscule top with triangle-style cups. A tiny hint of sideboob was visible. The thin straps that provided support stretched behind her neck, with another pair of strings going around her back.

The bikini bottoms that she wore boasted a low-cut front, exposing a generous amount of her toned midsection, particularly her taut stomach and abs. The piece had a snug fit with the band clinging to her waist. It featured high-cut sides which elongated her legs.

The internet sensation also wore a white long-sleeved shirt as a coverup.

Tahlia left her blond hair loose, letting the long, straight strands fall over her shoulders, with the ends grazing her bust. She decided to wear several accessories, including a pair of sunglasses worn on top of her head and earrings.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her weekend. She also noted that her bikini came from a brand called Callie Swim, tagging the retailer in the photo.

The latest share received a lot of love from her avid admirers. Within hours, the post received more than 3,300 likes. It also pulled in over 40 comments. Many of her eager fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her jaw-dropping display. Several followers struggled to find the right words to express their feelings for the model. Instead, they opted to drop a combination of emoji.

"You are insanely hot!" a fan commented.

"So perfect and beautiful!" wrote another follower.