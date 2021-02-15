Trending Stories
February 15, 2021
Nicole Thorne Wows In See-Through Lingerie & Leather Harness, Jokes: 'Sorry, I'm All Tied Up For Valentines'
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Internet vixen Nicole Thorne spiced up the feed of her Instagram followers on Valentine's Day with a provocative double update. The Aussie bombshell shared two sizzling lingerie photos with a cheeky caption, driving fans wild with a sexy bondage-inspired look.

Nicole's hourglass curves were on show in a black mesh two-piece set that left very little to the imagination. She rocked a plunging bra that flaunted her busty cleavage and teeny, high-cut bottoms that teased her pert derrière. The lingerie was see-through, but the model made sure to blur out her privates to adhere to Instagram's strict no-nudity policy. She added an edgy touch with a pink leather harness -- a two-piece set that accentuated her waist, hips, and thighs.

The scorching brunette displayed her insanely toned body in a couple of flirty poses. In the first pic shared with fans, she stood with her hip cocked and her legs open, giving followers a good look at the double belted straps that wrapped around her thighs. Another pair extended over her tummy, forming an inverted v pattern that drew attention to the minuscule panties. Additional straps ran along her bare hips, all of them connecting to a thick belt going around her midsection. A similar belt grazed just below her chest, perfectly framing her sculpted midriff.

Nicole's underwear dipped dangerously low in the front, exposing her flat stomach and allowing the leather accessories to be admired. Meanwhile, the harness left her chest exposed, highlighting her revealing bra with a pair of thick shoulder straps.

The babe grazed her thigh with one hand and grabbed her chin with the other. The gesture allowed her to showcase her chic black manicure -- a staple of Nicole's style. She peered into the camera with a longing gaze and slightly parted her plump lips in a sultry expression. Her tresses spilled over her shoulder in elegant waves, adding sophistication to the saucy look.

The dark-haired beauty leaned her booty on her vanity desk in the second snap, showing off her curvy figure in mid-profile. Her fair skin looked radiant against the dark matted wood, which also gave prominence to her attire. This time around, Nicole closed her legs, flaunting the sinuous contour of her body as she arched her back. The room was flooded with plenty of natural light, accentuating her all-over glow.

The 30-year-old took to her caption to reveal the set was from Marie Mur, a brand famous for its provocative designs.

The smoking-hot share drove followers into a frenzy, racking up 14,200 likes overnight. Plenty of her supporters also took the time to compliment her in the comments section, leaving gushing messages for the hot brunette.

"Pls chain me up when ever. I will be waiting for the call," quipped one fan.

"Omg babe this is unreal," raved another follower, leaving a trail of heart eyes.

"WOW so beyond SEXY," gushed a third user, followed by three fire emoji.

"F*ck me dead. My heart has simultaneously stopped beating and is racing so fast at the same time," wrote a fourth Instagrammer. "Work that one out," they added.

Just last week, Nicole wowed fans with another bondage-inspired outfit, flashing her voluptuous assets in strappy black leather lingerie. That upload has amassed over 21,400 likes and 350 comments.

