February 15, 2021
Hailey Grice Gets Flirty In A Three-Piece Lingerie Set: 'Be Mine'
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Hailey Grice teased her 635,000 Instagram fans on Sunday, February 14, when the American model sported a new lingerie set from Lounge Intimates which showcased her fantastic figure and shapely assets.

Hailey wore a skimpy red bra-and-panty combo made of delicate semi-sheer and lace fabric. The bra boasted classic balconette cups with a snug fit and stretchy straps which clung to her shoulders for support. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of her décolletage, while the underwire structure enhanced her cleavage.

The internet personality sported a matching pair of panties, made of the same semi-sheer material and lace as the bra. The front of the panties sat several inches below her navel, while the high sides exposed plenty of skin. She also sported a garter belt, which hugged her slim waist and highlighted her flat stomach and abs. The color of her three-piece set complemented her fair complexion.

Hailey was snapped indoors in her sexy ensemble. She was in a bathroom, clad in her scanty intimates. In the first pic, she posed in the middle of the frame and positioned her left thigh in front of the other. The hottie looked down while tugging at her belt with both hands.

A glass door enclosure could be seen behind her, presumably to a walk-in shower.

A swipe to the right showed Hailey in a different pose. This time, she moved closer to the camera and stood sideways. She raised her right leg and bent her knee, emphasizing the curves of her perky derriere. The babe grabbed her tresses in one hand as she stared straight into the lens with a smile on her face.

Hailey left her highlighted blond hair down in loose waves. She wore a dainty necklace and small hoop earrings as accessories.

She wrote a short caption. She also tagged Lounge Intimates and their main page, Lounge Underwear, in both the caption and the picture.

In less than 24 hours of going live on the photo-sharing app, her recent social media upload garnered more than 40,200 likes and over 1,300 comments. Online supporters flocked to the comments section and wrote gushing messages about her insanely fit body. Countless other followers struggled to find the right words to express their admiration for the model. Instead, they opted to use various emoji to express their feelings.

"The most beautiful woman in the world!! Happy Valentine's Day!" a fan wrote.

"Stunning as always!" added another follower.

