February 15, 2021
'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Monday: Thomas Moves Out & Wants To Earn Back Trust
TV
Tracey Johnson

The latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 15 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) wants to spread his wings. The designer has been recuperating at the Logan estate, but it appears as if he feels ready to leave Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester's (Katherine Kelly Lang) home, per SheKnows Soaps.

Thomas Heads Back Home

Thomas is grateful that his dad and stepmom have allowed him to recover at Brooke's house. After brain surgery, it would have been unwise for him to return to his apartment. The couple took him in so that he could have on-hand care. However, now that he has healed, it's time for life to go on.

The designer tells Brooke and Ridge that he feels fit to move out. Their lives have also been impacted by him living at the estate, and he knows that it would be better for all of them if he spreads his wings and goes back to the apartment.

Ridge is proud of Thomas. He beat all the odds by coming through the surgery after he had severe bleeding on his brain. He also no longer has hallucinations about Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and has been doing so well since leaving the hospital.

Thomas Earns Trust

According to The Inquisitr, Thomas wants to earn back the trust of his family and friends. He is very aware that his past actions have them doubting him. Even though it was later proved that he had a hematoma that caused him to act irrationally, he knows that it cost him relationships.

Thomas knows that Brooke distrusts him. In the past, he was obsessed with Hope and would do anything to be a part of her life. Brooke doesn't know if she can believe him when he says that he has changed.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will voice her concerns about her daughter's safety. This isn't the first time that Thomas has argued that he has turned over a new leaf. She doubts that he will ever change.

Thomas vows to prove himself to Brooke and Ridge, as seen in the image above. He wants them to start fresh because he longs for a familial bond again. He also tells "Bridge" that he wants them to hold him accountable for his actions. If they see that he is treading on thin ice, he wants them to call him out. Ridge is pleased that his son wants to prove himself, but Brooke may still be skeptical.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease the conversation will turn to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). They're all anxiously awaiting the DNA test results that will show who her baby daddy is.

