Jade Grobler Sizzles By The Pool In Mismatched Bikini

Jade Grobler has been enjoying the hot summer days Down Under in barely there outfits which showcase her fit physique. In a new share posted on February 14, the South African-born model took to Instagram with a sizzling update of herself hanging out poolside. She sported a skimpy mismatched two-piece swimsuit which put her enviable curves on display.

Jade chose to spend the special occasion outdoors and celebrated the day in a bikini. She was sitting on the side of a swimming pool with her legs dipped in the water. She posed in the middle of the frame and was snapped from the side, an angle which displayed a hint of her perky buns. The babe placed her hands on the flat surface as she leaned slightly forward. She looked straight into the lens with a sultry expression.

The sunlight that hit her body made her flawless skin glow. Lush greenery and part of a house mostly comprised the background of the shot.

In the update, Jade wore a blue bikini top. The adjustable thin straps that provided support for the piece went over her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

The influencer paired the top with white bottoms. They boasted a low-cut front which showcased her tight stomach and curvy hips. Viewers went crazy over how flat her stomach appeared in the picture, expressing their admiration in the comments section of the post. The thong design allowed her to flaunt her round booty. While the pieces of the bathing suit didn't match, the colors complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

Jade kept her jewelry minimal so as not to distract her fans from her sexy ensemble. She opted to wear a couple of rings. The hottie left her long, blond hair down and apparently wet from swimming. The strands hung over her shoulders and down her back.

In the caption, Jade wrote a Valentine's Day greeting for her followers and added a red heart and a link emoji.

In less than 24 hours of going live on the photo-sharing app, the share has garnered more than 13,400 likes and upward of 160 comments. Many of her online supporters flocked to the comments section to shower Jade with compliments, praising her fantastic figure. Some admirers also gushed over her beautiful facial features and radiant skin.

"Happy Valentine's Day! May you feel all the love in the world today and the rest of the year," a fan commented.

"You are super sexy!" wrote another user.