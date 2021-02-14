Trending Stories
February 14, 2021
Mariana Morais Flaunts Her Curves In A Thong And Semi-Sheer Lingerie While Sharing A Message Of Love
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Mariana Morais took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to spread a little love, and she received a lot of it in return after posting two spicy photos for her 889,000 followers to enjoy.

In her caption, the model encouraged her online audience to put a little love in their hearts when interacting with those around them, and she reminded them that they get more love in return when they give it freely.

In the photos that she shared, Mariana was clad in revealing lingerie. Instead of dressing in the bright, warm colors most often associated with Valentine's Day, she chose to wear items that had a darker, sultry look. She wore a set partially crafted out of sheer gold mesh. Her gossamer bra top boasted black ribbon accents. Its cups had supportive underwire that was attached to a V-shaped piece of ribbon in the middle of the bust. Each cup was decorated with an embroidered floral applique in gold and black. The romantic addition featured a large rose blossom surrounded by small leaves.

A larger, similar applique adorned her wide garter belt. The garment's four garter clips were not clipped onto anything, so they hung down over the model's toned thighs and round backside. The piece included more ribbon details, which were seemingly arranged to resemble the boning on a corset.

Mariana completed her look with a scanty gold thong. The fitness influencer gave her followers a good look at the undergarment — and the buns of steel that it left bare — when she posed with her back to the camera.

She wore her thick, blond hair styled in bouncy, spiraling curls. Her provocative pics were taken outdoors, where the sunlight illuminated her lustrous locks. She stood on a high balcony located on a building that appeared to be part of an apartment complex. Her first photo captured her twisting at the waist and raising her right leg up, which made her booty pop out a bit more. She placed the fingertips of her right hand on her temple while giving the camera a soft, sensual smile.

When sharing a rear view of her lingerie, she placed her hands on the balcony's black metal railing and looked back at her photographer over her left shoulder.

Mariana's seductive photoshoot had her followers flocking to the comments section to gush over her beauty. Her post also amassed over 37,000 likes.

"Lovely lady lumps," read one fan's description of her pics.

"Thanks for your words. Your photos are amazing," another admirer wrote.

"You are a goddess," proclaimed a third commenter.

Mariana previously posed on a balcony to show off a teeny bikini with revealing cutouts. Those images were snapped somewhere snowy and cold.

