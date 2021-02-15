Trending Stories
February 15, 2021
Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Killer Curves In Minuscule White Bikini
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Social media sensation Jilissa Zoltko updated her Instagram account on Sunday, February 14, with some tantalizing new photos of her figure, teasing her 1.2 million followers once more.

The 23-year-old was captured outside on a lovely sunny day for the four-slide series, with the blue sky and some palm trees visible in the background. She stood out in each frame as she struck several eye-catching poses.

In the first photo, she stood facing the camera and touched her bikini bottoms with both hands. She exuded a happy energy as she smiled widely. She posed nearly identically in the second image, except that time she touched her top and looked away from the camera. The third and fourth snaps showcased her profile and put the spotlight on her bodacious backside.

Her long, highlighted, blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in gorgeous waves that fell around her shoulders and back. She rocked her stiletto-shaped nails long with a nude polish.

Jilissa flaunted her enviable form in a skimpy white bikini from PrettyLittleThing, a popular online-based brand she often wears. Her top featured thin straps that tied around her neck and back, and ruched, triangle-shaped cups which revealed an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob. She teamed the number with matching cheeky bottoms which called attention to her curvy hips and pert derriere. Their high-waisted, thick sides further highlighted her slim core.

Jilissa accessorized the poolside attire with a necklace, a pair of gold hoop earrings and a gold Cartier bracelet.

She tagged PrettyLittleThing's Instagram handle in the caption. She also added a bow and arrow emoji, likely alluding to Cupid.

The sizzling photo set went live just 15 minutes ago and has already amassed more than 5,000 likes, looking to be very popular with social media users. More than 100 fans also conveyed their admiration for the model, her physique, and her choice of swimwear in the comments section.

"Such perfection," one individual wrote, following their words with several angel emoji.

"Very beautiful and very cute," another admirer chimed in.

"Always the most spectacular and dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful," a third fan added, with a string of heart-eyes.

"Gorgeous as always! You look so beautiful, hope you're having a wonderful Valentine's Day," a fourth user gushed.

Jilissa often dazzles her fans with skimpy looks on Instagram. Just yesterday, she shared some sexy images of herself sporting a tiny workout ensemble from Bo and Tee.

