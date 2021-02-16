Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Curves In The Kitchen By Rocking Red Lingerie And A Sparkly Garter Belt

Blond bombshell Bebe Rexha brought some extra heat to the kitchen by rocking a red-hot look to cook up something tasty. On Valentine's Day, the "Baby, I'm Jealous" hitmaker took to Instagram to serve up two sexy snapshots of the revealing attire she wore while preparing breakfast.

In her caption, Bebe wrote that she was making the morning meal for her man when her photo was snapped. According to Entertainment Tonight, the singer was dating filmmaker Keyan Safyari as of last October. However, she didn't reveal whether he was her lucky Valentine in her IG post.

Bebe was pictured posing in a kitchen with white cabinets and black countertops. She was seemingly taking a break from toiling away at the stove, as there was no dish or utensil in sight. In lieu of an apron, she wore a scarlet lingerie set. Her ensemble included an underwire push-up bra with smooth, molded cups that put her ample cleavage on full display. She rocked a pair of matching satin panties, which she wore in an unusual way. Underneath the undergarment, she had on a pair of nude fishnet stockings with a high waist that accentuated her hourglass shape.

Bebe's underwear boasted glittery silver sidebands. She also sported a coordinating garter belt with similar sparkly detailing. Its adjustable garter straps were left unclipped.

The "In the Name of Love" songstress completed her seductive ensemble with an open-front satin robe. The garment featured sheer lace accents on the cuffs of its wide sleeves.

Bebe's bling consisted of three layered gold and silver necklaces. Each piece was a chunky chain of different sizes and styles. Her thick blond hair was styled in waves with long, curled-under bangs. She finished her look with a vivid red manicure that perfectly matched the color of her attire.

She stood with her right leg crossed in front of her left, emphasizing her hips' curvy shape. Her hands rested on the two countertops that she stood between.

In her follow-up photo, Bebe was about to eat a festive Valentine's Day sweet -- a pink cookie shaped like a heart and covered with sprinkles.

The recording artist's racy look and her romantic gesture helped her rack up over 390,000 likes over the span of three hours. Her followers also left more than 2,000 messages in the comments section.

"Your man is LUCKY!!" one fan gushed.

"Your man WON at life," read another message.

"We need some more pictures like this," a third appreciative admirer wrote.

Bebe is no stranger to slaying in sexy lingerie. In another recent post, she bedazzled her fans by rocking a bejeweled corset and garter belt, along with a pair of bunny ears.