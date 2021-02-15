Yaslen Clemente Showcases Insane Curves In Scanty Monokini For Sizzling V-Day Video

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente stunned her 2.6 million Instagram followers on Valentine's Day when she shared a smoking-hot new video of herself clad in a bikini.

The 23-year-old was captured in front of a plain white background for the reel, which was paired with the song "34+35" by Ariana Grande. Yaslen, who was surrounded by rose petals, easily took center stage as she struck a number of sexy poses for the audience.

In the beginning of the video, she sat back on her heels with her thighs parted as she faced the camera. She held a single rose in her left hand and caressed her form while she slowly lifted herself up from the floor. She then grabbed her locks with both hands and threw some rose petals in the air before blowing a kiss to the camera. She gave off a sultry vibe as she pouted and stared directly into the lens.

Her mid-length ombre hair was styled into large curls which fell around her shoulders and back. She rocked her nails long with a white polish which stood out against her tanned skin.

Yaslen showed off her flawless physique in a scanty monokini from her swimsuit collection, Bikinis By Yas. The top half of the suit featured a black cross-wrap front which went around her neck, and exposed an ample amount of cleavage and underboob. The garment's white bottoms looked to be cut in a thong style which highlighted her curvy hips and bodacious backside. The number was also designed with large cutouts that showcased her toned midsection.

She accessorized the beachside attire with a few bracelets.

In the post's caption, she wished her followers a Happy Valentine's Day. She also tagged Bikinis By Yas' Instagram handle.

The jaw-dropping footage, which went live just three hours ago, has already garnered more than 13,000 likes, looking to be quite popular with social media users. More than 160 fans also took to the comments section to show their love for the model, her body, beauty and her swim apparel.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the most beautiful one," one individual wrote, inundating their compliment with a number of red heart emoji.

"You are a real goddess," chimed in another admirer.

"So beautiful princess," a third fan declared.

"You are such a beauty," wrote a fourth user.

Yaslen has tantalized her social media audience on plenty of occasions in the past. A few days ago, she shared a drool-worthy slideshow of herself in a revealing black mesh bikini.