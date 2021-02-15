'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeau Rocks A Pink Bralette In Valentine's Day Video

Thylane Blondeau decided to wear a pink look to wish her fans a happy Valentine's Day, and her coquettish video clip was a hit with her 3.8 million Instagram followers.

Thylane rose to fame after being proclaimed the "Most Beautiful Girl in the World" when she was younger, and the 19-year-old French model has had a steady stream of work in the fashion industry ever since. Her renown also helped her land a gig as the face of Cacharel's Amor Amor fragrance, and bottles of the perfume often pop up in her IG posts.

She made use of one of the small red bottles in her latest video share. Its inclusion meant that her clip featured the two colors most closely associated with Valentine's Day.

Thylane kept her look simple and effortless, which allowed her natural beauty to shine. She rocked a blush bralette top with a silhouette similar to that of a sports bra. However, it had a slightly looser fit than the garments that are designed to provide support during physical activity, and it appeared to be crafted out of thin fabric. The piece featured a square scoop neck and a sleek, seamless design.

The model was only shown from the chest up, but her top wasn't the only style choice that her viewers got to see. She also rocked a few pieces of bling, including a green cannabis leaf pendant necklace and a chunky silver ring with an ornate design. She sported numerous silver earrings as well. One was shaped a bit like a paperclip, and another looked like a tiny pair of handcuffs. The others were small hoops and studs.

Thylane's layered brunette hair was swept over on top. As she moved, her subtle blond highlights shone.

She held her perfume bottle in her left hand, initially positioning it beside her flawless face. This provided a glimpse of the small tattoos on her wrist. She used her right hand to rearrange her hair, brushing it over her corresponding shoulder. She got flirty with the camera, gazing directly at it with her shining eyes while shrugging one shoulder and kissing her fragrance bottle. After holding the container up in front of the camera, she tossed her hair back and spritzed some perfume on her neck.

Thylane used a filter to make her footage look aged and grainy with muted colors. Her creation received plenty of love from her followers in the form of over 15,000 likes and scores of adoring comments.

"What a beauty you are," read a response that included a heart and heart-eye emoji.

"You are so beautiful in body and soul," another admirer wrote.

In a previous post that also turned out to be popular, Thylane showcased her abs and undies while suggesting that the same fragrance featured in her video would make a great Valentine's Day gift.