February 15, 2021
'Bold And The Beautiful' Updated Weekly Spoilers: Hope Runs Out Of Doctor's Office & Vinny May Have A Solution
TV
Tracey Johnson

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 15 promise that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will learn who her baby daddy is. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) runs out of the room when she learns her spouse is about to become a father again and Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) wants to make things better for everyone, perTV Guide.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported the DNA results would come in. But, The Bold and the Beautiful was pre-empted on several days due to the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Now that the trial has reached its conclusion, the soap opera will pick up from where it left off.

Monday, February 15 – Hope And Steffy's Pact

Hope and Steffy make a pact. The blonde asks her stepsister not to be so present in her and Liam Spencer's (Scott Clifton) lives in the future. Steffy immediately agrees as they await the paternity test results in the doctor's office.

As seen below, Steffy is anxious to learn whose child she's carrying.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) wants to win back the trust of his family and friends. He submits to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and asks them to hold him accountable for his actions.

Tuesday, February 16 – Liam Is Having A Third Kid

As seen below, Steffy's physician breaks the news about the unborn child's paternity. Hope is upset when she learns Liam fathered Steffy's baby. The Spencer heir tries to save his marriage.

Steffy and Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan are also devastated to learn he is not the baby's dad.

CBS All Access accidentally uploaded the episode early. They later took it down from their site. However, some fans saw the video and shared a recap on the Soap Central board.

Hope runs out of the doctor's office after the paternity is revealed. Liam begs her to give him another chance when they arrive at the cabin.

Finn is devastated that Steffy is having another child with her ex. She tells him she cannot lose him.

Vinny visits Thomas at Forrester Creations. He dislikes clocking in at his new job and tells his friend he would do anything for him. Vinny tells Thomas they could find a way to let him be with Hope, if that's what he still wants. Vinny has a white jacket draped over his arm, as relayed by Soap Central.

Wednesday, February 17 – Thomas Voices His Desires

Thomas will finally tell Vinny his deepest desires. However, Hope's happiness is paramount to him.

Finn and Liam struggle with the DNA results.

Dr. Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) surprises Brooke with a visit.

Thursday, February 18 – Carter Demands Answers

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) interrogates Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz).

Eva (Kelly Kruger), the Forrester International publicist, works with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Paris Buckingham (Diamond White).

Bill Spencer discusses his trip to Genoa City with Liam.

Friday, February 19 – Zende Begs Paris

Carter warns Paris about Zende. However, the designer wants another chance with the social worker and begs her to reconsider.

Brooke and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) counsel Katie about love and forgiveness. They want her to forgive Dollar Bill.

