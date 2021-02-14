Tennis Star Serena Williams Stuns In A Sequin Bomber Jacket While Drinking A Cocktail

Tennis champion Serena Williams seemed to impress her social media followers after posting a new upload in which she modeled a chic new look from her own clothing line, Serena.

The post consisted of a short video that showed her having a fun afternoon with two friends. During the escapade, the trio made summery-looking cocktails that included "three to four shots."

For the occasion, Serena wore a trendy sequined bomber jacket, adding a festive touch to the look. The top part of the jacket featured a stunning gold color, the sequins slowly changing into black and bronze as they continued down the garment. The metallic hues perfectly complemented the tennis star's glowing skin.

Beneath the bomber, Serena wore a classic black top that played off the bright sequins of the jacket. The top had a low V-neckline, showing off her collarbone and décolletage. It was also cropped just below the bust, exposing the pro athlete's toned abs.

The complete the look, Serena wore a pair of pin-striped pants. They were a mid-rise silhouette and cinched just below her belly button in a cut that flattered her figure.

She styled her lightened blond hair into a slightly off-center part and bouncy ringlets. Her loosened curls cascaded down past her shoulders, with few shorter tendrils artfully framing her face.

The Grand Slam winner accessorized with a large gold necklace that had a rectangular charm and some statement cocktail rings.

The clip was shot in a bright kitchen, with white subway tiles lining the walls and lush green plants and yellow lemons in the backdrop. Serena stood with two friends near the kitchen's island. They were fashionably dressed themselves in an animal-print sheath and pretty pink wrap dress. The three held wine glasses as mixers and champagne bottles dotted the foreground.

The short clip was posted to Serena's fashion line social media instead of her own official account. Fans awarded the fun upload around 1,000 likes and more than two dozen comments.

"Love you Serena... enjoying your [Australian Open]," raved one fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a red heart symbol and applause emoji.

"It's the weekend baby!!!!" a second encouraged.

"To your health, princess," chimed in a third follower.

"Have a great weekend," a fourth person wished, concluding their comment with the hallelujah hands symbol.

This is not the first time Serena has stunned her fans on Instagram. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the athlete and entrepreneur recently dropped jaws after modeling a stunning purple gown with a daring leg-slit.