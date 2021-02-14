Trending Stories
February 14, 2021
Zara McDermott Brings The Heat In Sexy Green Lingerie
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

British smokeshow Zara McDermott returned to Instagram with a new sizzling snapshot, which was added to her feed on February 12. The model's most recent upload saw her flaunting her enviable figure in a bright green two-piece set that did more revealing than covering up.

Zara was photographed indoors in her scanty intimates. She was in the bathroom and the artificial lights illuminated the space and her bodacious curves.

The Love Island former contestant could be seen lounging on the bathtub casing and posed in the middle of the frame, showing off her lingerie. She leaned sideways and placed her left hand on the flat surface to support her body. She held her other hand on her midsection, just below her bust. The hottie looked straight into the camera with her head tilted, offering a sultry gaze.

Zara rocked a sexy bra-and-panty combo from Lounge Underwear. The bra featured classic balconette cups made of soft material. It appeared to be fully lined and featured a plunging neckline, which showcased an ample amount of her décolletage. The underwire pushed up her bust and enhanced her cleavage. The signature Lounge logo was printed all over the undergarment and small O-rings were used to attach the adjustable straps to the brassiere.

She sported dark-colored joggers that were pulled down to reveal her matching panties. The thong was made of the same fabric as the top. The front sat a few inches below her navel, which helped accentuate her flat stomach and abs. The waistband clung to her midsection, emphasizing her slender hips, and the high-cut design exposed plenty of skin. The bold-colored underwear complemented her flawlessly fair skin.

The influencer tied her highlighted tresses in a high ponytail, keeping her locks away from her shoulders and body. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and bracelets. She also had her nails painted with white polish.

Zara wrote a short caption greeting her fans. According to the geotag, she was in London. She gave credit to Lounge Underwear by tagging the brand.

As of this writing, the newest social media share garnered more than 57,500 likes and over 170 comments. Many of her online supporters dropped messages and compliments about her fit physique and busty display. Countless other followers had difficulty describing their feelings for the model in words. Instead, they opted to use emoji to get their point across.

"That bra better call for back up help!! You look amazing," one fan quipped.

"Wow! You look gorgeous and so hot!! Happy Valentine's Day!" wrote another fan.

