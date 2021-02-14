Stassie Karanikolaou Bares Booty In Crimson Thong & Bustier: 'Baddest Of Them All'

Stassie Karanikolaou brought some heat with a new Instagram post on Saturday. She asked her mirror who the baddest of them all was and the answer reflected back at her.

In the shot, Stassie posed in front of a full-length mirror. She wore a tiny crimson thong panty that left both cheeks of her rounded backside bare and featured a small strap that ran between them, connecting to a tiny waistband at her lower back. The front dipped low, showing off her flat tummy. She paired it with a matching lace and satin bustier that pushed up her breasts, allowing them to round over the neckline, revealing her ample cleavage. The hemline dipped to a shallow "V" in the front, coming to just above her navel, and the sides sat at her nipped-in waist, showcasing her hourglass figure.

Stassie wore her long brown hair in loose curls that tumbled over one shoulder and down her back from a center part, reaching past her waist. She stared into the mirror with a sneer on her full lips and a dead look in her eyes. The pose showed off her arm and hip tattoos. She accessorized with several bracelets and her fingernails sported a multicolored manicure.

Her followers showed their appreciation by hitting the like button. Nearly 560,000 Instagram users pressed the heart while more than 2,400 left a comment for the model, praising her Valentine's Day-ready look.

"This is exactly why child support is worth it. You are a baddie and a hottie. The hottest on IG every day," wrote one follower, who used a peach to complete their comment.

"If time deprives me of your time, it will not deprive me of your memory. I love you and promise what I will forget My amour, Happy Valentine's Day," a second fan replied, including flames, roses, and hearts with their words.

"Omg, you need to post more photos like these. You look stunning, and I love the whole reflection. Keep up the amazing work," enthused a third devotee, who added two red heart-eye smilies to their message.

"Okay, I see you. Cutie with a booty. You have the real bad b*tch face. I look at you Stassie, and I imagine how perfect God is to have created you," a fourth user gushed, alongside a heart-kiss and peach emoji.

