Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

February 14, 2021
Leanna Bartlett Flaunts Underboob In Knotted One-Piece Swimsuit & Denim Jacket
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Leanna Bartlett put her super-sexy physique in the spotlight for an eye-popping new Instagram upload. The buxom blonde showcased her bombshell body in a skimpy piece of swimwear that was bound to drop jaws.

Leanna stunned as she rocked a knotted one-piece that featured a multicolored striped pattern. The top included a plunging neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage. The racy cutout underneath also flaunted her ample underboob.

The straps of the bathing suit were slim enough that her lean arms were put on display. The bottom of the suit fit snugly around her petite waist. It was cut high over her narrow hips and showcased her long, lean legs. She added a denim jacket to the sexy look, which she allowed to fall off her shoulders.

Leanna stood on a balcony for the photo. She shifted her weight to one side and arched her back. Both of her arms hung by her sides and her shoulders were pulled back. She looked away from the camera and tilted her head downward with a seductive expression.

In the background, a bright, blue sky could be seen. The sunlight beamed down on Leanna's bronzed skin. A few palm trees were also visible.

She parted her long blond hair to the side and styled her locks in loose strands that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Leanna's over 3.2 million followers didn't hesitate to show their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 30,000 times in less than a day. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 400 remarks about the pic during that time.

"One of my favorite photos of you, simply flawless," one follower gushed.

"By far the best picture of you," declared a second admirer.

"Girl you are perfect," a third comment read.

"Gorgeously stunning physique," wrote a fourth user.

Leanna's fans have grown accustomed to seeing her expose her ample assets in revealing outfits. She's often seen flashing her taut tummy, perky derrière, and killer cleavage in her shots.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posted a photo of herself wearing a bold purple crop top with no bra. She wore a skintight miniskirt as well, flaunting her toned legs. That post also proved to be a hit among her fans. As of this writing, it has collected over 18,000 likes and more than 360 comments.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.