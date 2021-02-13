Rachel Ward Glows In An Eye-Catching Gown That Shows Off Her Flawless Figure

Blond beauty Rachel Ward thrilled her 631,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a duo of tantalizing snaps in which she rocked a gown with plenty of eye-catching embellishments. The photos were taken in Manchester in the United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated, and she posed in front of a plain beige wall that allowed all the details of her ensemble to shine.

The look she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her page many times before. She tagged the company's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her audience was interested in picking up the outfit for themselves.

The gown featured a turtleneck neckline that accentuated her elegant neck, and was crafted from a beige fabric with a bit of a sheen to it. The material also had a subtle metallic print on it that added extra visual interest to the garment.

The piece had long sleeves that extended just beyond her slender wrists, and some structural detail at the shoulders. The fabric draped over her ample assets with a loose, blouse-like fit on the top, but the dress had a defined waist that Rachel drew even more attention to by adding an intricate belt over top. She placed one hand on her waist and allowed the other to hang by her side, clutching a furry white bag with a charm dangling from it.

The bottom portion of the gown showed off more of her physique, with a scandalously high slit on one side that displayed plenty of her sculpted stems. She kept one leg straight and bent the other, showing off her bronzed skin as she gazed seductively at the camera.

She added a pair of earrings as well, and had her long blond locks styled in a half-up look, with the strands nearest her face swept back and the rest tumbling down her chest in soft curls.

The second image was taken from slightly further away, and allowed Rachel to showcase her footwear, a pair of pointed-toe stiletto heels with a strap detail stretching over the top of her foot.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 7,300 likes as well as 119 comments from her audience.

"Obsessed," one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

"So chic," another chimed in.

"The most iconic," a third fan remarked.

"Wow," yet another follower commented, including a flame emoji, struck nearly speechless by Rachel's beauty.

