Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Brit Manuela Works On Her Tan While Dressed In A Skimpy Purple Bikini

February 13, 2021
Ariana Grande Poses In Black Lace Lingerie To Promote Her Steamy New Music Video
nsfw
Nathan Francis

Ariana Grande caught some viral attention this weekend for a racy post promoting her newest project.

The singer took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures that showed her wearing black lace lingerie and posing alongside collaborators Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, who were also clad in some skimpy attire. The post promoted the new remix of Grande's song, "34+35," which was released to much acclaim.

Grande leaned on a metal pole and shot a sultry look at the camera in the first image, standing beside her co-stars who got a shout-out in the caption. The series included other images of the stars having fun on set.

Grande has been sharing a series of images from the music video, including one earlier in the week that showed her wearing the same black lingerie and posing seductively on a staircase. Another short clip showed the three dancing together in their revealing attire.

The newest series caught some attention, racking up more than 5.5 million likes and more than 18,000 comments, most of them complimenting Grande and her pals for their racy looks.

"EVERYTHING! Y'all look so beautiful!" one person wrote.

Grande's outfit has also gotten some big attention. As Cosmopolitan reported, the entire ensemble is somewhat attainable, with the lace teddy coming from Victoria's Secret. Her look had some special alterations from a noted stylist, the outlet added.

"For the vid, stylist Mimi Cuttrell added high-waisted black underwear from Fleur du Mal, so that the bottom of the bodysuit wasn't completely see-through," the report noted.

The music video itself was even more popular than the social media updates. As UPI reported, it was posted to YouTube on Friday and by early Saturday had already accumulated more than 13 million views, reaching No. 1 on the site's trending list. The 4-minute clip was directed by Stephan Kohli and showed the three women having a sleepover at a luxurious hotel and lounging by the pool.

As the report noted, some other stars wanted to get in on the fun, including actress Kerry Washington, who photoshopped a picture of herself sipping champagne and posing alongside the trio. She tweeted the image to Grande, who responded by writing "omg" and including a series of heart and crying emoji.

The original version of the song was featured on Grande's newest album, Positions, and has reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart. The single of the remix was released back in January, with the much-anticipated video finally coming out this week.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.