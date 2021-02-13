Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 13, 2021
Polina Malinovskaya Flaunts Enviable Physique In Tiny Crop Top And High-Rise Pants
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Russian bombshell Polina Malinovskaya dazzled thousands of Instagram users on Friday, February 12, when she shared some eye-catching new images of herself in a revealing ensemble.

The 22-year-old internet sensation was captured in an indoor space full of large columns and statues for the four-slide series. Polina stood out most in the frames as she struck several sexy poses that drew the eye to her killer curves.

In the first photo, she stood with the left side of her figure facing the camera as she popped her booty out. She also pushed her chest forward and pouted while looking at the camera. The second photo placed the spotlight on her torso as it honed in on her midsection and chest. She cocked one hip in the third snapshot as she flaunted the front of her form once more. She emitted a sultry energy in the fourth slide, pouting with her mouth slightly parted.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which was parted slightly off-center, was styled pin-straight as it cascaded down her back. She also rocked her nails long with a nude polish.

Polina showcased her enviable physique in a skimpy outfit from Fashion Nova, an online-based clothing brand she often wears. Her taupe-colored top featured two thin shoulder straps, a cropped body that flaunted her toned midsection, and a plunging neckline that revealed a bit of her cleavage. She teamed the garment with high-waisted beige pants that were designed with one rip over her left knee. Even though the bottoms were not especially tight on the model, they still flaunted her curvy hips.

She completed the look with a flannel button-up and a pair of white and beige sneakers.

In the post's caption, she shared some song lyrics with her followers. She also tagged Fashion Nova's Instagram handle.

The stunning photo set was instantly met with support and enthusiasm from social media users, amassing more than 134,000 likes since being uploaded less than one day ago. Nearly 400 fans also took to the comments section to convey their admiration for the model's insane figure, flawless beauty, and revealing apparel.

"Look at you, amazing," one user wrote.

"Very beautiful," chimed in a second fan, filling their comment with numerous heart-eyes and red heart emoji.

"Absolutely stunning dear," a third admirer gushed.

"So beautiful with an amazing body and perfect poses," asserted a fourth individual.

The stunner is no stranger when it comes to posting sizzling-hot content of herself to social media. Just a few days ago, she posted some images of herself in a tiny snakeskin-print bikini while at the beach.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.