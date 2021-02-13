Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 13, 2021
Who Is Jaime Herrera Beutler? Republican Suggests That Donald Trump Sided With Mob During Capitol Attack
Donald Trump
Nathan Francis

Jaime Herrera Beutler could soon be taking center stage at Donald Trump's impeachment trial, with Democrats honing in on her suggestion that the now-former president appeared to side with the mob attacking the U.S. Capitol last month.

Democrats voted early on Saturday to open debate about calling witnesses at the impeachment trial, with the House managers saying they intended to call Herrera Beutler to recount her conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about his heated phone call with Trump as the attack took place.

Herrera Beutler Suggested Trump Sided With The Mob

Police stationed outside the U.S. Capitol.
Getty Images | Joe Raedle

As The New York Times noted, the Washington state Republican made waves on Friday when she released a statement recounting the phone call that took place as the attack unfolded. By her account, Trump sided with the rioters and pushed back when McCarthy asked him to speak out publicly to tell them to stop.

She claimed Trump told McCarthy the mob attacking the building was "more upset about the election than you are."

In the statement, she also called on those around Trump at the time to come forward to confirm her account.

"To the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: if you have something to add here, now would be the time," her statement read.

The decision to ask for witnesses came as an unexpected twist in the impeachment trial, as many expected the final vote to take place on Saturday with an acquittal likely, after a number of GOP senators indicated they were not planning to convict.

At the trial, House managers claimed Trump incited the crowd at a rally on January 6, imploring people to fight and telling them to march to the Capitol and assuring them he would be there as well. However, he instead returned to the White House to reportedly watch on television as the events unfolded. As The Inquisitr reported, some White House sources said he watched in excitement as his supporters surrounded the building and broke inside, threatening lawmakers and Mike Pence.

Herrera Beutler Has Broken With Trump In The Past

Donald Trump speaks outside the White House.
Getty Images | Tasos Katopodis

Unlike many of her GOP colleagues, Herrera Beutler has not been shy about rebuking Trump in the past. As The Inquisitr reported, she was one of a number of GOP members who spoke out after he made a crude dig at the deceased Rep. John Dingell.

Trump spoke at a rally in Michigan in 2019 the same day as the formal vote on the first two impeachment articles he faced for efforts to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on Joe Biden. During the event, he recounted a conversation with the late representative's wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell, and insinuated that her deceased husband was subject to eternal damnation.

"She calls me up. 'It's the nicest thing that's ever happened. Thank you so much. John should be so thrilled. He's looking down. He'd be so thrilled,'" he said. "'Thank you so much, sir.' I said, 'That's OK, don't worry about it.' Maybe he's looking up. I don't know."

Herrera Beutler called his comments inappropriate. Last month, she was also one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach the former president.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.