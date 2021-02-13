NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For Four Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

Since the 2020-21 NBA season started, rumors have been swirling around All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. Porzingis is currently establishing an impressive performance this season but with his struggle to stay healthy, some people think the Mavericks are better off moving him while his value is still high. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express strong interest in adding the Latvian center to their roster.

One of the potential suitors of Porzingis before the 2021 trade deadline is the Miami Heat. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable "The Unicorn" to join forces with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in South Beach. In the proposed blockbuster deal, Miami would be sending a package that includes Precious Achiuwa, Duncan Robinson, Kelly Olynyk, Andre Iguodala, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick to Dallas in exchange for Porzingis.

If the trade becomes a reality, Patuto believes it would help both teams fill up the needs-to-improve on their roster. For the Mavericks, the potential deal would enable them to replenish some of the assets they lost when they acquired Porzingis from the New York Knicks.

"In a deal such as this one, the Mavericks will be headed towards a quick rebuild while they gain some assets. Kristaps Porzingis is just 25-years old and is an extremely rare player. This means his value is high and the Mavericks can ask for a lot in a deal. Duncan Robinson and Precious Achiuwa are intriguing players. Robinson is quickly turning into one of the best three-point shooters in the league and this would give Luka Doncic another option to pass to on the perimeter. First-round picks are always valuable for a team like the Mavericks who could use them in another deal."

Getty Images | Mike Ehrmann

Trading for "The Unicorn" would definitely be a huge gamble for the Heat. Aside from his lucrative contract, he has also dealt with numerous injuries in such a young career. However, when he's in perfect shape, Porzingis would undeniably be an incredible addition to the team.

His arrival in Miami could bring significant improvement to their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, as well as a great rebounder, facilitator, rim-protector, and floor-spacer. Having a healthy trio of Porzingis, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo could give the Heat a realistic chance of making their second consecutive appearance in the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year.