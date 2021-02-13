Ex-Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Some Skin In String Bikini: 'Enjoy The View'

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio flashed her tan in a series of sizzling bikini photos posted to her account this week. The lingerie model wowed when she posed by a large pool of water, flaunting her enviable curves.

Alessandra rocked a skimpy mustard yellow two-piece from her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa. It was made up of a plunging triangle top with thin strings over both shoulders and another around her torso, which tied into a bow under her chest with beads on the ends.

She paired it with skimpy low-rise bottoms in the same color that had two sets of strings over her hips. They were knotted on both sides, also with beads dangling down.

For the first photo, the mom of two leaned against a tree. She rested her right side on the trunk as she pushed her bent elbow against the branch. She placed her hand on her head as her long brunette locks cascaded down her back. She stood on rocky ground.

In the second, Alessandra changed her pose slightly. The star turned to the left and placed both hands on the tree as she looked into the distance.

The next photo was taken closer and was shot from the thighs up. Alessandra looked down as she proudly flaunted her toned torso.

The model's final snap gave a peak at the back of her bikini as she posed with her hands on a branch. She showed off her booty in the cheeky bottoms as well as her toned back, revealing that her top had adjustable straps as she gave a sultry over-the-shoulder look.

She shared an inspirational poem in the caption. The Daddy's Home actress urged her 10.3 million followers in part to "stand tall and proud" and "enjoy the view." According to her geotag, she was in Brazil's Fernando de Noronha.

Many fans gushed over her in the comments section.

"Most beautiful angel in the world," one person wrote.

"NEARLY 40 YEARS OLD AND BETTER THAN EVER FOREVER MUSE," gushed another of the 39-year-old, alongside three fire emoji and two heart-eye faces.

"So gorgeous," a third person added with two red hearts.

The upload got a lot of attention, attracting more than 560 comments and over 101,000 likes.

It followed another recent sizzling bikini upload from the supermodel in which she gathered her girlfriends for a fun snap. Alessandra and her friends lay back in the ocean and spread their legs, connecting their ankles to create a star.