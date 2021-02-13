Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 13, 2021
NBA Rumors: Nikola Vucevic Trade Could Help Warriors Set Up Another 'Superteam' In Golden State
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams who are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal before the 2021 trade deadline. With their current assets, the Warriors could push through with their plan of adding another legitimate superstar to their roster this season. One of the most realistic trade targets for Golden State is veteran center Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic.

In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Warriors to acquire Vucevic from the Magic before the deadline. In the proposed scenario, Golden State would be sending a package that includes Kelly Oubre Jr., Kevon Looney, Brad Wanamaker, the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round pick, and another future first-rounder to the Magic in exchange for Vucevic. Though it would cost them a potential lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the suggested trade would make a lot of sense for the Warriors.

As Tran noted, bringing Vucevic to the Bay Area would not only boost the Warriors' chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship this season, it would also help them set up another "superteam" when Klay Thompson officially returns to the court next year.

"Vucevic is having a solid season where he is averaging 23.3 PPG and 11.6 RPG while shooting a stellar 42% from 3PT range. While his statistics would inevitably decline on the Golden State Warriors due to him not being the offensive focus, a trade for Nikola Vucevic sets the Warriors up to be a superteam. Their starting lineup would be insane once Klay Thompson gets back, as they'd have strong players at every position. Adding Vucevic and Thompson to this version of the Warriors would be amazing, and would let the Warriors compete for more championships within the coming years."

Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic controls the ball in front of Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat at Amway Center on December 23, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.
Getty Images | Alex Menendez

Vucevic may not be on the same level as Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, and Nikola Jokic, but he would still be an intriguing addition to Golden State. His arrival in the Bay Area could further improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor and give them a major upgrade at the starting center position. Aside from being a reliable scoring option, he's also a great rebounder, facilitator, and floor-spacer.

This season, the 30-year-old center is averaging 24.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. With his ability to knock down shots from the three-point range and play unselfish basketball, Vucevic wouldn't have a hard time making himself fit alongside Stephen Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green in Golden State.

Vucevic may not have shown any indication that he's no longer happy in Orlando but at this point in his career, he would potentially be better off being traded to a legitimate title contender. Instead of being stuck in a mediocre team like the Magic, forming another "superteam" with Curry, Thompson, and Green in the Bay Area would give him a realistic chance of winning an NBA championship before he permanently ends his career.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.