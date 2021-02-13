Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 13, 2021
Vale Genta And Ayla Woodruff Drop It Down Low While Rocking Crop Tops And Tight Pants
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Instagram models Vale Genta and Ayla Woodruff had a mini dance party in front of a mirror, and the smooth moves that they served up seriously dazzled their online audience.

Vale took to her IG page on Saturday night to share footage of the two friends' getting their groove on and looking great while doing it. The influencer was dressed to impress in a tiny cropped halter top with two back ties. She coupled it with a pair of skintight white pants. Her bottoms boasted back pockets, a high waist, and a cropped length with flared ankles. She added some extra flair to her look with her footwear, which was a pair of white patent-leather boots with high stacked heels. She wore her blond hair down with curled ends.

As for Ayla, the YouTuber opted to wear a pair of curve-hugging black leggings that didn't restrict her range of motion. She also bared her belly by wearing a crop top, but hers was a chunky white sweater. When she lifted her arms up, she flashed the red bralette that she wore underneath it. She completed her outfit with beige high-heeled sandals, and she styled her ombre hair in a loose ponytail.

The social media stars looked like they were having a blast with a group of friends that included at least two other people. They were filmed inside a residence with a high ceiling and hardwood floors. A few framed photos leaned against the wall, along with a tall mirror.

It was the reflective surface that attracted the attention of Vale and her pal. They stood in front of it and transformed their space into a dance club with a little help from a blue light and a sound system that was playing the song "Miss You" by Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer, and Tory Lanez. The girls moved each time Tory sang and paused when he paused.

Both girls dropped it down low more than once. The first time Ayla popped back up, she saucily placed one hand on Vale's hip. She also turned around and leaned over so that her peachy posterior was aimed in her dance partner's direction. The clip concluded with the friends having a good laugh over their antics and high-fiving each other.

The gals were joined by two unidentified guys whose reflections could be seen in the mirror, and one of them was filming their playful performance.

The content creators' impromptu collaboration racked up over 9,000 likes during the first three hours it was live on Vale's page. Her followers deemed the duo "beautiful" and "gorgeous" in the comments section.

Vale usually flies solo in the posts that her followers love, with some of her most recent popular shares being modeling shots from her trip to St. Barths.

Latest Headlines

Chris Wallace Praises Joe Biden For Not Making 'Gaffes'

February 20, 2021

Hilary Duff Debuts Shocking Blue Hair In Latest Instagram Post

February 20, 2021

Poll: Most Americans View QAnon Unfavorably, Concerned About Domestic Terrorism

February 19, 2021

Emme Rylan Shares Big Life Update & 'General Hospital' Fans Are Hopeful For Lulu's Return

February 19, 2021

World Has Nine Years To Avert Climate Catastrophe, John Kerry Warns 

February 19, 2021

Rachel Cook Flaunts Feminine Figure In Lacy Bra And Leather Pants

February 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.