Buxom Vicky Aisha Puts Prominent Cleavage On Display In Balconette Bra While Lounging On A Furry Throw

Instagram model Vicky Aisha looked smoking hot in her latest social media update. The Australian beauty served up her cleavage in a balconette bra that did nothing but favors for her figure and seemed to capture the imagination of 3.2 million fans.

The blond bombshell oozed seductive vibes in the shot that was taken indoors. She sprawled herself out on a furry throw and held the camera above her head for a sexy selfie. Her dark blond tresses almost seemed to match her background. The luxurious rug appeared to provide a soft place for Vicky to lay her head and she looked comfortable as she took the snap.

Vicky posed by pinching the end of her locks between her fingers. She looked right at the camera and widened her eyes with a come-hither expression. She pouted her full lips for a sultry shot.

The influencer wore a black piece of lingerie that helped uplift her assets. Thanks to the underwire feature and the thick strap that helped to mold and shape her breasts, Vicky showcased her cleavage that almost spilled out of its tight confines. Additionally, the ebony color complemented her bronzed skin as well as her golden mane. A small flower detail added a pretty, feminine touch to the bra.

Vicky's schoolgirl hairstyle added to her appeal. She wore her hair in two pigtails that were secured with nude hairbands. She brushed out her bangs to cover her forehead and frame her stunning face.

The photo created a stir among those who follow the model. They raced to view the pic and showed their appreciation by rewarding her with high engagement stats. Thus far, the image has already garnered more than 22,000 likes and a slew of comments. In particular, Vicky's caption also seemed to spark conversation. It seemed as if her fans could not believe she was spending Valentine's Day alone with her animals.

"Vicky, you don't have to be alone on Sunday. Invite me over and I'll show you a good time. I'll be your Spiderman, Black Panther, and Iron Man all wrapped in one," one admirer gushed.

Another person also replied to her caption.

"Love that description for unattached people [laughing emoji]. Singles Awareness Day will be my celebration... Just like the last couple of years," they wrote.

A third person waxed lyrical about Vicky's beauty.

"Beautiful ponytail, absolutely gorgeous Vicky. That's cute that you're watching Marvel movies. Watch Captain America Part 2, it has lots of action... I'll be busy working on my house deck, love. Damn you're looking spectacular, sweetie," they chimed in.

Recently, Vicky gave her fans a look at the lower part of her body in a photo that showed her baring her booty in a racy thong and cowboy boots.