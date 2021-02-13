Tammy Hembrow Snaps A Couple Of Selfies In A Colorful Bikini Top

On February 12, Tammy Hembrow took to her Instagram page to tease her 11.9 million followers with a two-photo update. The Australian model posted a couple of selfies flaunting her ample assets in a skimpy ensemble that left little to the imagination.

Tammy appeared to use her phone's camera to capture the sizzling hot snaps. The babe was seen inside a car, clad in her scanty ensemble. In the first snap, she held the device in her right hand as she extended her arm away from her body to get the best angle possible. Her left arm touched the lower part of her face. She looked directly at the lens with a sultry gaze and slightly parted lips, showing a hint of her pearly whites.

The second pic featured Tammy raising her chin with her head tilted to the side as she placed her tongue in between her upper and lower teeth. From what was visible, she spread her thighs and looked straight into the camera as she took the shot. Her flawless armpit was visible in the image.

Sunlight filled the vehicle through its glass windows, illuminating the whole place and making it conducive for photography.

Tammy rocked a tiny swim top featuring yellow, blue, purple, green, red, and orange stripes. The garment boasted a plunging neckline that displayed a great deal of her décolletage. The adjustable straps that went over her shoulders provided support for her ample chest. Notably, a glimpse of her sideboob could be seen from certain angles. Although the minuscule cups barely covered the entirety of her bust, her nipples were obscured from view.

She sported a pair of high-waisted, light blue denim shorts that clung to her slender waist. The garment sat high on her midsection, covering her belly button. The cut also highlighted her flat stomach and abs.

The 26-year-old influencer parted her blond hair in the center and had it unstyled, letting her natural waves show. She tied her locks in a half ponytail with the lengths hanging over her shoulders and down her back. Her long bangs were loose, framing her face. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, dangling earrings, and nose rings. The hottie also had her nails painted with yellow polish and floral designs.

Instead of forming her thoughts into words, Tammy dropped a relevant emoji in the caption. She also revealed that her bathing suit came from a brand called LoveFromJanet via a tag in the second picture.

Even though the photos have been live for less than a day, the new share has already received a ton of attention from her online fans. In addition to over 174,000 likes, the update has also pulled in more than 630 comments.

"You look so much younger and fresher without lashes. The glow. OMG," gushed one admirer.

"I love the new look. Your eyes are so beautiful," another fan added.