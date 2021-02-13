Trending Stories
February 13, 2021
Ana Paula Saenz Showcases Bombshell Curves In Impossibly Tiny Red Bikini At The Beach
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Ana Paula Saenz seemed to make her 1.4 million followers happy with a sizzling bikini update that was added to her Instagram page on Friday, February 12. The Mexican model spent time outdoors, soaking up some sun in a bright red two-piece swimsuit, which showcased her insane figure.

In the post, Ana was photographed at one of Dubai's beautiful beaches. Avid followers of the babe know she has been living in the city since last year. Since then, she has been sharing a lot of photos and stories of her daily adventures.

Clad in her scanty bathing suit, she stood on the fine white sand with her body angled slightly to the side. She posed with her thighs apart, crossing her right arm over her midsection and holding her other arm. She looked straight into the lens and offered a closed-lip smile.

Ana wore a scanty swimwear set, which complemented her flawless complexion. The top featured itty-bitty cups that had a ruched design. They were cut small and barely covered her voluptuous breasts. Notably, the cups only covered the necessary bits, leaving her sideboob and underboob on display. The plunging neckline gave a nice view of her cleavage. Thin straps went behind her neck, with another pair of straps tied around her back to secure the piece.

She sported matching bottoms with a low-cut waistline, highlighting her taut tummy and accentuating her curvy hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin around her groin area. The thong design allowed her to flaunt her round buns.

Ana wore several accessories with her beach day attire, including a dainty necklace, a bangle, a bracelet, and a ring.

In the caption, Ana wrote something in Spanish and added a red heart emoji. According to Google Translate, the text translated to with you, I can do everything.

Admirers from all over the globe adored the jaw-dropping snapshot. The share raked in more than 20,800 likes in less than a day. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 200 messages. While many raved over her fit physique, others praised her beauty.

"You really are a beauty to behold! I would say that your bikini is too small, but then again, I am loving what I'm seeing," one fan wrote.

"Dubai is as beautiful as you," praised another user.

In another Instagram post featuring the same suit, seen here, Ana posed sideways with most of her backside facing the camera. The stance made her perky buns the main focus of the shot. The hottie placed her right hand on her thigh as she looked over her shoulder, staring at the photographer. Dubai's famous skyscrapers, the sunset, and the ocean appeared in the background.

