February 13, 2021
Jade Grobler Draws Attention To Her Fit Physique In A Tube Top & Short Shorts
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Jade Grobler has been flaunting her enviable figure in sexy outfits on Instagram recently. In the latest post published on February 12, the South African model added a photo of herself showing off her assets in a tiny tube top and shorts while posing indoors.

In the photo, Jade was photographed inside her home on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, as the geotag noted. She chose the living room for the photo session, taking advantage of the well-lit space.

The babe stood behind the black sofa, leaning on it and touching the backrest to support her body. She popped her hip to the side and crossed her left thigh over the other. She tilted her head to the side as she looked straight into the camera, giving it a captivating smile.

The sunlight that came from the nearby windows illuminated the place and her flawless skin. A TV, a hint of a small table that was placed over a plush rug, and a potted plant were all seen in the background.

Jade rocked a strapless, smocked black tube top. It featured a low-cut neckline, which showcased her décolletage. The garment had a snug fit that pushed her breasts inward, displaying her cleavage. Notably, the piece was quite small for her shapely bust. The skimpy top also allowed her to show off her taut tummy. Several fans gushed over her chiseled abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments section.

She teamed the upper garment with light blue denim shorts with a length that reached her uppermost thighs. The bottoms hugged her slim waist, accentuating her curvy hips. The waistline sat a few inches below her navel, which allowed the hottie to showcase her belly button ring. The tattered shorts highlighted her lean thighs.

Jade kept the accessories simple and sported her favorite string necklace with a turtle pendant and a ring. For the occasion, she left her blond hair down in a sleek straight style. Some strands hung over her shoulder while the rest fell across her back.

In the caption, Jade jokingly called out at MTV and welcomed them to her "crib." She also noted the TV that was not yet mounted on the wall.

Many of her Instagram followers were quick to comment on the post. As of this writing, her latest upload has received over 16,200 likes and more than 200 comments. A lot of her avid fans showered her with praise in the comments section, telling her how gorgeous she looked. Several followers complimented her killer curves as well.

"What a beautiful woman," one admirer wrote.

"Nice outfit! You look so hot," chimed in another fan.

"Lovely place! Congrats! You deserve all the blessings," a third admirer added.

