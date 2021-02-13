Trending Stories
February 13, 2021
Charlotte Flair Shows Off Insane Cleavage, Abs & Legs While Posing In Front Of The Mirror In Tiny Bikini
Kieran Fisher

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter on Friday to document her workout progress with her 1.8 million followers, much to their delight. The image saw the WWE superstar wearing hardly anything at all as she displayed abs for days with a smile on her face.

In the photo, Flair stood in front of her bathroom mirror for a full-body selfie. Her bed and some closed curtains were visible in the background, providing a dark backdrop to what was otherwise a colorful photo. Of course, it was the Monday Night Raw bombshell who captured most of the attention.

Flair wore a teeny red bikini that showed off her toned abs, long legs and a significant amount of cleavage. The swimming attire left little to the imagination, but it did highlight the WWE superstar's athletic physique and then some.

The blond bombshell paired the outfit with brown shades and a cap which featured a bumblebee illustration in the center. To complete the scantily-clad get-up, she added an orange bracelet that covered part of the tattoo on her left wrist.

The upload was much appreciated by Flair's fans as well. At the time of this writing, it's received over 600 requests and 13,000 likes. Some of her social media stans also flocked to the comments section to give her compliments and take notice of her hard work.

"Your beauty is only surpassed by your strength [and] determination," wrote one Twitter user.

"I see @MsCharlotteWWE has decided she wants to break the internet today. Well played," tweeted a second fan.

"Bada** body! The work really shows, I cant miss my own workout tonight," another Twitter user noted, seemingly inspired to improve their own workout routine after seeing Flair's muscles.

A few tweeters also revealed that they were jealous of Andrade, the WWE superstar who is engaged to "The Queen" outside of the ring. Some of her fans reminded him that he's a lucky man, but he didn't make an appearance to respond to them.

Of course, Flair and Andrade have broadcast their happy relationship for their online admirers in the past. As The Inquisitr noted last year, they recreated a famous shot from Batman Returns. The image featured Flair dressed as Catwoman and pinning her man to the ground.

Flair is also riding high on Monday Night Raw at the moment, having returned to action following an injury-induced hiatus back in December. She even won the Women's Tag Team titles with Asuka, but the pair have since lost them to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

