Carrington Durham Bares Her Derriere In Frilly Pink Lingerie: 'Will You Be My Valentine?'

Carrington Durham did her part to help her 1.2 million Instagram followers have a happy Valentine's Day a few days before the romantic holiday. On February 12, the model shared an alluring photo of herself rocking a candy-pink lingerie set.

Carrington, 22, slayed in her racy ensemble, which was a balanced blend of sweet and spicy. She rocked a bra and a pair of panties that were both crafted out of feminine floral lace. The pieces' soft blush color popped against her deep tan.

The beauty vlogger's top was semi-sheer with gossamer cups that hugged her perky chest. A ribbon-like band circled her body directly underneath the bust. It was finished with a large lace ruffle for a romantic touch.

Her bottoms' tantalizing design is what really brought the heat to her look. The undergarment's waistband was designed to coordinate with her frilly top, creating a skirted look. The panties had a flirty ribbon tie on the center back. The bow was positioned right above a cheeky cutout and the thin thong that left so little of Carrington's peachy backside to the imagination.

The model posed with her booty angled slightly toward the camera. Her photo cut off right above the lower curve of her bared buns, so her legs were not visible. However, she appeared to be posing on her knees atop a white ottoman. She made loose fists with her hands and placed them both above her forehead while arching her back. At the same time, she turned her head to glance at the camera over her left shoulder.

Carrington wore her thick, icy blond hair styled in perfect waves that flowed down to the small of her back. Her visible jewelry included a gold necklace and ring, but both were difficult to see due to the way her bombshell body was positioned.

The location of the content creator's photoshoot was a spacious living room with a shiny tiled floor, ivory-colored couch, and glass coffee table. The windows of the dwelling's front door were vaguely shaped like angel wings, and the bright light outside made them appear to glow.

In the caption of her post, Carrington asked her Instagram followers if they would be her Valentine, and they seemed eager to earn this designation.

"Hell yes," read more than one response to her post.

"You don't have to ask me twice," wrote one admirer.

"You look so damn pretty," gushed another devotee.

Many of the model's followers also pointed out that they can't really be her Valentine due her relationship with gamer Lucas Mosing, aka FaZe Blaze.

"Fazeblaze come get ur girl..." quipped one commenter.