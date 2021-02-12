Joe Biden Approval Rating Hits 60 Percent In New Poll

According to a new Hill-HarrisX poll released Friday, 60 percent of registered voters approve of President Joe Biden's performance in the White House.

In the poll, a majority of respondents approved of the way Biden has handled the economy. Nearly six in 10 registered voters said they approve of Biden's foreign policy and 54 percent said the same of his administration's immigration policies.

Notably, 65 percent of respondents said they approve of the way Biden has handled the coronavirus pandemic, with six in 10 expressing support for how he has administered the federal government so far.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, when he competed against former President Donald Trump, Biden repeatedly promised to make tackling the coronavirus pandemic his number one priority.

So far, his administration has taken several significant steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and deliver economic relief to the American people and small businesses.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration purchased 200 million more COVID-19 vaccines in order to vaccinate as many Americans as possible within the Democrat's first 100 days in office.

As The Hill noted, prior research suggests that Biden entered the White House with broad support. His approval ratings have largely remained steady, with strong majorities of American voters approving of his handling of the COVID-19 crisis. The CNBC All-America Economic Survey released earlier this week found that Biden is more popular than his predecessors Trump, Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton were at this point of their presidencies.

Jay Campbell, a Hart Research partner and the Democratic pollster for the survey, noted that Biden "has made the coronavirus his most important issue in office and throughout the campaign."

"And the health and economic plans he has put forward have a great deal of resonance with the public," Campbell explained, arguing that Biden's popularity is surprising given how divided the country is.

"The fact that there even is a honeymoon, I think, to the degree there is, is kind of shocking," he said.

Micah Roberts, the Republican pollster for the survey, added that the fiscal policies the Democrat has pushed for -- such as increasing the minimum wage to $15 -- seem to be popular, even though some Americans believe they could lead to job losses and price increases.

"Individual states have taken action on this with varying degrees of success and it's in the political bloodstream, so it's not as controversial as it was three to five years ago," Roberts pointed out.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump left the White House with the lowest job approval of his presidency.