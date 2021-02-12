Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 12, 2021
Joe Biden Approval Rating Hits 60 Percent In New Poll
Coronavirus
Damir Mujezinovic

According to a new Hill-HarrisX poll released Friday, 60 percent of registered voters approve of President Joe Biden's performance in the White House.

In the poll, a majority of respondents approved of the way Biden has handled the economy. Nearly six in 10 registered voters said they approve of Biden's foreign policy and 54 percent said the same of his administration's immigration policies.

Notably, 65 percent of respondents said they approve of the way Biden has handled the coronavirus pandemic, with six in 10 expressing support for how he has administered the federal government so far.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, when he competed against former President Donald Trump, Biden repeatedly promised to make tackling the coronavirus pandemic his number one priority.

So far, his administration has taken several significant steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and deliver economic relief to the American people and small businesses.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration purchased 200 million more COVID-19 vaccines in order to vaccinate as many Americans as possible within the Democrat's first 100 days in office.

As The Hill noted, prior research suggests that Biden entered the White House with broad support. His approval ratings have largely remained steady, with strong majorities of American voters approving of his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

The CNBC All-America Economic Survey released earlier this week found that Biden is more popular than his predecessors Trump, Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton were at this point of their presidencies.

Jay Campbell, a Hart Research partner and the Democratic pollster for the survey, noted that Biden "has made the coronavirus his most important issue in office and throughout the campaign."

"And the health and economic plans he has put forward have a great deal of resonance with the public," Campbell explained, arguing that Biden's popularity is surprising given how divided the country is.

"The fact that there even is a honeymoon, I think, to the degree there is, is kind of shocking," he said.

Micah Roberts, the Republican pollster for the survey, added that the fiscal policies the Democrat has pushed for -- such as increasing the minimum wage to $15 -- seem to be popular, even though some Americans believe they could lead to job losses and price increases.

"Individual states have taken action on this with varying degrees of success and it's in the political bloodstream, so it's not as controversial as it was three to five years ago," Roberts pointed out.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump left the White House with the lowest job approval of his presidency.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.