February 12, 2021
Nicole Scherzinger Sports Low Scoop Neck Dress In Sultry New Photos
nsfw
Caitlin Albers

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her incredible body in a set of new Instagram photos. The Masked Singer panelist uploaded a new post to her timeline on February 12 which gave a glimpse into her sensual side.

The 42-year-old sat on a swing for the first picture, where she wore a knee-length dress. The garb featured a low scoop neck which revealed just a touch of cleavage. Nicole sat on the swing with her knees bent and pulled close to her chest, with one hand in her hair and the other draped across her stomach.

The cream-colored dress had an intricate detail around the trim and a small bow at the center of her bust. The hemline had one ruffle attached to it, giving it a whimsical feel. Nicole paired the dress with large jewel earrings, which drooped off her ear. Her long brunette locks were swept away from her face and ran down her chest in large bouncy curls.

In the second photo, Nicole stood in between two lengthy curtains that perfectly matched her look. Her new pose revealed a semi-sheer lacy waistband patch that ran around her torso. Nicole gazed at the camera with a blank stare as her locks fell down casually on either side of her face.

In the caption, Nicole said she could live in the "golden hour" forever. The Pussycat Dolls leader was referring to the tiny portion of the day where sunlight is softer, which happens just after sunrise and before sunset. She also tagged her photographer, Maxwell Poth, with who she has worked in the past.

In just a few hours, the sexy upload brought in over 114,000 likes and 1,000 plus comments. Fans of the "Don't Cha" singer complimented her beauty in the comments section and also noted her beautiful brunette locks.

"You're seriously gorgeous," one fan wrote.

"There's not a light you look bad in," a second added.

"Nicole please share your hair routine!!!" a third follower asked with hope.

The comments section also filled up with emoji such as the sun, heart-eye, and crown, as her fans called her a "queen."

Earlier this week, Nicole dazzled her millions of followers when she shared a photo of herself where she sported a black PVC ensemble. The skin-hugging piece highlighted her fit frame and revealed her strong thighs. The post ended up bringing in over 180,000 likes, making it one of her most popular within the last several months.

