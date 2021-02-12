Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 12, 2021
Anna Katharina Shows Off Insane Body In Cleavage-Baring Crop Top And Low-Waisted Sweats
Instagram Models
Caitlin Albers

American bombshell Anna Katharina is showing off her insane physique in a series of sexy new snaps. The Instagram sensation shared three photos to her feed on February 12 where she rocked an athleisure ensemble. Her 1.3 million followers were given an eyeful as Anna showed off her best assets and wasn't shy about doing so.

In the pics, Anna sported a clay-colored crop top tank with a daring neckline that revealed much of her cleavage. Her top had thin straps that ran up and over her shoulders, and a hemline that landed mid-torso. The shirt's short length highlighted her toned tummy.

The 28-year-old paired the tank with matching sweatpants that hung low on her waist. The sweats had a drawstring, which Anna left untied. She pulled down slightly on the waistband of the pants, showing off her fit frame. The bottoms were loose, unlike her shirt, which clung to her skin.

Anna had her hands in her hair for the photos as she struck three poses. She lifted up her long blond locks in one of the photos, where she also looked off to the side as her bangs ran down in her face. The Instagram influencer posed in front of a plain backdrop, which matched one from a video she posted to her feed on February 11.

In the caption, Anna joked about having a "lice problem" but said she turned it into fashion. She tagged her photographer, Eduardo Ceballos, whom she has worked with countless times in the past.

In just a few hours, the upload brought in over 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the beauty complimented her killer physique in the comments section, where they also laughed at her playful caption.

"The hottest woman on Instagram, hands down," one fan wrote.

"Oh wow, you done did it again," a second added.

"I'm pretty sure I look the exact opposite in my sweat pants," a third user commented.

"YAS Anna, shake that hair girl," a fourth supporter wrote.

The comments section also filled up with emoji such as the heart-eye, crown, and flame as her fans said she looked "fire."

Earlier this week, Anna teased her followers in a separate post where she sported a clingy white top and a pleated skirt. Her sexy schoolgirl look photo earned her over 25,000 likes from her loyal fans. The model strutted her stuff in the clip, which was watched over 50,000 times.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.