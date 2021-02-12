Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 12, 2021
Leanna Bartlett Flaunts Ample Assets In Deep Plunging Crop Top And Miniskirt Ensemble
Instagram Models
Caitlin Albers

Ukrainian stunner Leanna Bartlett showed off her best assets in her latest Instagram upload. The model wowed her 3.2 million followers on February 12 where she danced around in a scanty ensemble that showcased her fit frame. The post was yet another promotion for Bang Energy, a company for which Leanna is a staunch ambassador.

In the promotional video, Leanna danced around while wearing a tiny purple ensemble. The outfit included a crop top that had a daring neckline. The long-sleeved garb revealed an ample amount of cleavage, which she kept from busting out of the top with just a few strings. Leanna toyed with the strings in her fingers and even looked like she was going to untie them at one point.

The miniskirt matched her top and it was also ruched on one side. The skirt had a high waistline, but it had a short hemline that exposed her lengthy bronzed legs. Her toned tummy also peeked out from in between the two pieces, which she somewhat blocked with her hands while dancing.

Leanna wore her short blond locks down and in loose curls, which landed just below her shoulders. Her fresh strands are from a recent haircut that shocked many of her followers.

Leanna strutted her stuff in front of a long rose-covered wall, which was also adorned with shiny red garlands. Several other Valentine's Day props could be seen decorating the storefronts she stood in front of. After taking a sip of her beverage, Leanna gave her viewers a closeup of the can and then urged them to follow the CEO of Bang Energy in her caption.

In just a few hours, the sexy new upload brought in over 6,000 likes and 140-plus comments. Fans of the influencer complimented her hot body in the comments section, while also wishing her a happy Valentine's Day.

"Looking scrumptious LeAnna," one fan wrote.

"You are so much fun!" another added, with several heart emoji.

"You're gorgeous and stunning," a third user commented.

"Looking gorgeous and love the outfit," a fourth follower wrote.

The comments section also filled up with emoji such as the purple heart, heart-eye, and flame symbol.

On February 7, Leanna also danced around in a separate video in which she rocked a tight leather dress. The garb was lined with lacy trim and featured a plunging V-neck. The hot post ended up bringing in over 26,000 likes from her loyal supporters.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.