Leanna Bartlett Flaunts Ample Assets In Deep Plunging Crop Top And Miniskirt Ensemble

Ukrainian stunner Leanna Bartlett showed off her best assets in her latest Instagram upload. The model wowed her 3.2 million followers on February 12 where she danced around in a scanty ensemble that showcased her fit frame. The post was yet another promotion for Bang Energy, a company for which Leanna is a staunch ambassador.

In the promotional video, Leanna danced around while wearing a tiny purple ensemble. The outfit included a crop top that had a daring neckline. The long-sleeved garb revealed an ample amount of cleavage, which she kept from busting out of the top with just a few strings. Leanna toyed with the strings in her fingers and even looked like she was going to untie them at one point.

The miniskirt matched her top and it was also ruched on one side. The skirt had a high waistline, but it had a short hemline that exposed her lengthy bronzed legs. Her toned tummy also peeked out from in between the two pieces, which she somewhat blocked with her hands while dancing.

Leanna wore her short blond locks down and in loose curls, which landed just below her shoulders. Her fresh strands are from a recent haircut that shocked many of her followers.

Leanna strutted her stuff in front of a long rose-covered wall, which was also adorned with shiny red garlands. Several other Valentine's Day props could be seen decorating the storefronts she stood in front of. After taking a sip of her beverage, Leanna gave her viewers a closeup of the can and then urged them to follow the CEO of Bang Energy in her caption.

In just a few hours, the sexy new upload brought in over 6,000 likes and 140-plus comments. Fans of the influencer complimented her hot body in the comments section, while also wishing her a happy Valentine's Day.

"Looking scrumptious LeAnna," one fan wrote.

"You are so much fun!" another added, with several heart emoji.

"You're gorgeous and stunning," a third user commented.

"Looking gorgeous and love the outfit," a fourth follower wrote.

The comments section also filled up with emoji such as the purple heart, heart-eye, and flame symbol.

On February 7, Leanna also danced around in a separate video in which she rocked a tight leather dress. The garb was lined with lacy trim and featured a plunging V-neck. The hot post ended up bringing in over 26,000 likes from her loyal supporters.