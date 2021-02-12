Trending Stories
February 12, 2021
Hannah Meloche Sizzles In A Thong Swimsuit That Shows Off Her Peachy Derriere
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

VSCO girl Hannah Meloche left many of her 1.7 million Instagram followers stunned when she showed off her buns in her latest set of sun-drenched snapshots.

In a video that the 19-year-old vlogger previously shared on YouTube — which can be watched here — she announced that she was moving to Hawaii. She revealed that she would be residing at rentals during her long-term stay on the islands, and she naturally packed a lot of swimsuits.

Hannah has been showing off some of her swimwear on Instagram, and her latest look attracted a lot of attention. She rocked a one-piece that featured a pastel blue base color and a pattern of white vertical stripes and ornate medallions. The maillot had skinny adjustable shoulder straps and a back that scooped down low. The front and back of the garment boasted lace-up details for even more visual interest. However, many eyes were likely drawn to the swimsuit's seat. It featured a thong design that left little of the model's peachy derriere to the imagination.

Hannah embraced the casual aesthetic that she's known for by keeping her accessories minimal. She wore a pair of small stud earrings and a black hairband on her right wrist. Her brunette hair was styled in a low, messy braid.

The influencer showed off her beachy look outside. She stood on a shaded balcony with a white wooden rail. Most of her view was obstructed by the large, sun-dappled fronds of palm trees that grew right next to her dwelling.

In her first pic, she posed in profile with her right thigh slightly raised up and her back arched, which emphasized the round shape of her pert posterior. She also reached up to brush a few errant pieces of hair back behind her right ear. In the next shot, she placed her arms in front of her chest and turned her face toward the camera. She directed her eyes to her right as a small smile played on her lips.

The final snapshot saw the social media sensation glancing toward the palm branches as if enjoying the scenery beyond the trees. She shared a green lizard emoji in her caption, possibly in reference to all of the green in her pics.

Hannah's latest round of Hawaii photos rapidly racked up over a quarter of a million likes. She also received a flood of messages from her followers, including an "Okayyyyyy" and fire emoji from Dance Moms star Kalani Hilliker. Her booty was the subject of many comments.

"Hannah I hope you know you got a DUMP trailer not truck, TRAILER," read one response to her post.

"Um. Cake?" wrote another fan.

"That ain't just a slice... that's the entire bakery!!!" gushed a third admirer.

