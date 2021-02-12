Trending Stories
February 12, 2021
Hannah Palmer Shows Off Her Buxom Curves In A Black Bodysuit
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

In her latest Instagram update, blond bombshell Hannah Palmer thrilled her 1.7 million followers with a duo of snaps taken while she was spending some time in a frosty spot. In the first image, Hannah stood on a wooden patio that was covered in a thick layer of snow. The spot had a gorgeous view of a variety of sky-high trees, also blanketed with a layer of white.

Hannah flaunted her curvaceous figure in a monochromatic look that left little to the imagination. She wore a black long-sleeved top that appeared to be a bodysuit, as the hem disappeared under the waistband of her bottoms. The piece had a low-cut scooped neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and a figure-hugging silhouette. The fabric clung to every inch of her ample assets and voluptuous upper body, highlighting her slender waist and hourglass shape.

She paired the garment with simple black leggings that likewise were so tight they almost appeared to be painted on. The pieces almost looked like a seamless one-piece bodysuit, but a horizontal band could be spotted just below her waist where her leggings began.

Though her outfit itself didn't seem to be the warmest look for a snowy day, she added a few weather-appropriate accessories. On her feet, which were immersed in the layer of white around her, she wore snow boots. She also rocked a white hat with a logo on the front from the company Trinity Label, whose Instagram page she tagged in the first slide as well as in the caption.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in effortless waves, and she tilted her head, smiling softly at the camera. Her hands were clasped behind her back as she posed for the smoking-hot snap.

For the second picture she was all bundled up, posing atop a snowboard with goggles, a helmet, and full winter gear. Her fans loved the update, and the post racked up over 22,700 likes as well as 244 comments within just 49 minutes.

"Snow Queen," one fan wrote, followed by two heart emoji.

"This is so beautiful," another follower chimed in.

"A chilly Happy Valentines Day to you!" a third fan remarked.

"Beautifully gorgeous as always Hannah," yet another follower commented.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah stunned her audience with a short video clip in which she got in the Valentine's spirit. She rocked a cropped top that showed off plenty of cleavage and a pink cardigan as she frolicked and flaunted her assets.

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.