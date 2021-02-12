Trending Stories
February 12, 2021
Abby Dowse Hits The Pool In A See-Through Red Bodysuit That Shows Off Her Peachy Derriere
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Abby Dowse lit up her Instagram with another eye-popping post on Friday, February 12. The model sent temperatures soaring in a racy ensemble that pushed the limits of the social media platform.

The Aussie hottie was seen taking a dip in the pool in the sizzling new addition to her feed. She stood knee-deep in the crystal clear water, positioning her body in profile to the camera in order to give her 2.9 million followers a good look at her killer curves.

Her platinum locks were styled in a voluminous bun that nearly resembled the popular beehive hairdo of the 1960s. They were bunched up messily on top of her head, though several locks spilled down of the style that fell to frame her face and striking features.

As for her look in the shot, Abby traded her typical bikini look for a skimpy bodysuit from Fashion Nova that did way more showing than covering up. The one-piece was made of a semi-sheer mesh material that was in a bold red color, which she noted in the caption "might be" her new favorite color. It was also covered in small rhinestones that glistened under the sun, drawing even more attention to her ample assets and slender frame.

The garment boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline that teased a glimpse of Abby's cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It proceeded to cling tightly to her body, highlighting her voluptuous chest and flat tummy as she worked the lens. The number also featured a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that made for a sexy showing of the model's curvy hips and sculpted thighs. A teasing peek at her peachy derriere could also be seen in the steamy shot, giving it a seriously seductive vibe.

Fans wasted no time in showing the skin-baring update some love, awarding it more than 10,000 likes after just one hour of going live. Dozens hit up the comments section of the post as well to compliment the social media star.

"This is stunning," one person wrote.

"Flawless," praised another fan.

"You look absolutely amazing in any color but I love it when you wear red. You are so gorgeous!!" a third follower gushed.

"So good looking and beautiful and a beautiful body," added a fourth admirer.

Abby has been entertaining her followers with a number of hot photos this week. Yesterday, the beauty heated things up with a provocative snap that saw her rocking skimpy black lingerie while lying in bed. That look proved to be a major hit as well, amassing nearly 40,000 likes and 764 comments to date.

