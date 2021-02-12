Trending Stories
February 12, 2021
Most Republican Voters Don't Believe Joe Biden Was Elected Fairly, Poll Says
Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A Friday Rasmussen Reports survey found that the majority of Republican voters polled don't believe that President Joe Biden was elected fairly. Specifically, 61 percent of likely GOP voters said that Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election fairly, while 57 percent of all likely U.S. voters surveyed believe he won fairly.

As noted by Rasmussen, the percentage of U.S. voters who believe that Biden won the election fairly has risen by just 2 percent since early January. As for Republicans, the percentage who believe the head of state's victory was fair has dropped by 8 percent since the same time.

The poll also revealed that young voters surveyed were more likely to believe that Biden's victory was legitimate. In particular, 66 percent of voters under 40 said the president won the election fairly, compared to just 51 percent in the 65 and older group.

According to the pollster, the surge in vote-by-mail ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic has affected public confidence in the electoral results.

"Widespread use of mail-in voting during the 2020 election is a major factor undermining confidence in the results," the pollster claimed.

"While 52% of voters say mail-in voting worked well for the most part, 42% say mail-in voting led to unprecedented voter fraud in the 2020 election. Those numbers have not changed much since early December, when 39% said mail-in voting led to fraud in the election."
Interestingly, the company found that compared to Democrats, Republicans "overwhelmingly" believe that the increased use of vote-by-mail resulted in cheating.
"Seventy percent (70%) of GOP voters say mail-in voting led to unprecedented fraud in the 2020 election, as do 11% of Democrats and 46% of voters not affiliated with either major party."

U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla

As The Inquisitr reported, Rasmussen Reports previously found that almost half of Americans believe that the Democratic Party stole the election. The survey found that 47 percent claimed it's likely that Democrats either destroyed pro-Donald Trump ballots or stole votes to ensure Biden's victory. Elsewhere, approximately half of the voters surveyed said it was "not at all likely."

Claims of election interference recently resurfaced due to a Time piece by Molly Ball that suggested a group of business leaders and left-wing activists created a behind-the-scenes alliance to secure the integrity of the 2020 election in the face of Trump and his eventual battle against the results of the referendum.

Conservative writer James Delingpole suggested that the report was damage control for when evidence of electoral fraud is ultimately revealed. Elsewhere, Raw Story claimed that the Time article was clear on how the effort to secure the integrity of the electoral process was not linked to Biden's campaign and not tantamount to interference or rigging.

