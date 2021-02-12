Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 12, 2021
Halle Berry, 54, Flaunts Sculpted Abs In A Sports Bra While Posing With Her Trainer On Fitness Friday
nsfw
Kathryn Cook

Halle Berry treated her huge fan base to a great view of her bombshell curves while clad in a sexy workout set. She shared the post on Friday, and it added some serious heat to her Instagram feed.

Berry and her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, were in a beautiful outdoor location. They posed in front of a wall of lush greenery, and sunlight spilled over their shoulders and back. The actress kneeled on the ground, placing both hands on her thighs and smiling for the camera. Thomas was on one knee and used the opposite as a rest for his elbows. In the caption, Berry shared that it would be the last "Fitness Friday" on her page.

The actress looked smoking hot in a tight workout set that did her figure nothing but favors. The garments boasted a shiny fabric with small geometric shapes. On top, she wore a sports bra with thick straps and black lining on its sides. Its scooping neckline teased a bit of her cleavage. It featured a thick band that was tight on her ribs, cutting off to reveal a tease of her sculpted abs. Berry also flaunted her sculpted biceps.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. Berry pulled the garment high on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and hourglass curves. The piece fit snugly over her muscular legs and thighs.

She parted her bangs in the middle and they swept over either side of her forehead. The rest of her mane tumbled over her shoulders.

Thomas wore an all-black outfit that included a ribbed tank top and a pair of matching sweats. He added a pop of brightness with a pair of white sneakers. He pulled his hair back in a low ponytail.

In the caption, Berry plugged Respin, the new page that they will be sharing their workouts on.

Fans have not been shy about showering the photo with love, and within minutes, it earned more than 8,900 likes and 100-plus comments. Several fans applauded Berry's body while a few more confessed that they would be following her journey.

"Hey Girl! You are sooo gorgeous," one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts at the end of their comment.

"Huge fan. Let me send you my work, Halle!" a second person remarked.

"You are a breath of fresh air in my life, I love you will stay in my heart forever," a third added alongside a trio of flames.

"You could lie about your age and I'd believe you... you look great!" one more fan raved.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.