February 12, 2021
Alexa Collins Rocks Unzipped Bodysuit To Expose Her Killer Cleavage
Kathryn Cook

Alexa Collins showed off her bombshell body in another racy outfit that did her nothing but favors. The model shared the update on her Instagram feed on February 12, and her fans have been loving the display of skin.

The model chose an indoor space with a stone fireplace and velour couch as the backdrop of her photo. The area also featured a painting on the wall and a glass coffee table. Alexa stood in the center of the frame, tilting her head to the side and parting her glossy lips. She tucked both hands into the pockets of her pants. This helped draw further attention to her curvy hips.

Alexa rocked a sexy set from PrettyLittleThing that hugged her curves in all the right ways. On her upper half, she wore a black bodysuit with thick straps that fit snugly on her shoulders. Alexa chose to wear the middle of the garment partially unzipped, revealing her bronzed cleavage and smooth decolletage. The piece proceeded to fit tightly around her flat tummy, highlighting her slender waist. It had high-cut sides that exposed a tease of her hips.

Alexa went more casual on her lower half, rocking a pair of black sweatpants, pulling the thick waistband low on her hips. The body of the garment fit loosely on her legs while the image was cropped near her upper thigh. In her caption, the model shared that sweats are her "go-to" look.

Alexa styled her long blond locks down, and they spilled messily over her shoulders and back. She added a lot of bling to her casual look, including a pair of small gold hoop earrings. She added a thick gold necklace to her collar to complete the ensemble.

The post has been very popular with her huge fan base, and it's already been double-tapped more than 7,500 times. An additional 60-plus fans commented on the update to express their admiration. Some fans took to the post to rave over Alexa's bombshell body while a few more were speechless, opting to comment with emoji instead of words.

"Cute beautiful beautiful baby DIOSA. Just [when] we thought that you couldn't be any more beautiful," one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

"The best there ever was. Killing it as usual my queen slay all day," a second fan raved.

"You look great in anything hunny!" a third commented alongside a few flames.

"You are a goddess Alexa! Wow, I can't handle the hotness," one more person exclaimed.

