Emma Hernan Flaunts Cleavage & Backside In Tiny Black Bikini: 'Empanadas On The Beach'

Emma Hernan treated her Instagram followers to two sexy images of herself enjoying some time in the sun near the beach. The model flaunted her fit physique in a tiny black bikini and mentioned that she planned to make her empanadas on the beach from now on.

In the first photo, Emma sat on the side of an infinity pool as ocean waves rolled onto the beach behind her. The sky was blue and featured several darker clouds. The trunk of a tropical tree could also be seen near her.

She wore a unique black and sheer bikini top that featured two triangles of fabric connected with a wavy line that looked like a heartbeat graph. The cut showed off Emma's ample rounded cleavage and her pose emphasized her toned shoulders. She paired it with matching bottoms that dipped low in the front in a V shape and rose over her hips, showcasing her narrow waist and curves. Emma had her long blond hair in a sleek bun atop her head. She accessorized with earrings and sunglasses. She held the latter in one hand as she looked to the side with her eyes closed and a toothy grin.

The model changed up her hairstyle for the second shot. She held her long wet locks with her hands, gathering them into a low ponytail. She faced entirely away from the camera, looking out at the ocean. Emma's pose revealed a cheeky cut to her two-piece that left her bottom almost entirely bare. Her positioning also highlighted her toned back.

Instagram users expressed their appreciation for the post, with more than 12,900 hitting the like button in less than a day. Nearly 200 also took the time to leave her a positive message.

"Outrageously talented and beautiful woman, yeah yeah! I wish I could take you to dinner!" enthused one devotee.

"Beautiful queen. You're a pure beauty!!! Your smile is heavenly. I can't wait to try some of your empanadas," a second follower declared, including hearts and flames to complete their comment.

"Perfect body for a perfect woman. This is exactly what a boss babe looks like. You're killing it in every area, Emma," gushed a third fan, adding flames and high-five emoji to their words.

"And doing it with a wonderful smile! Doesn't get much better than this, Ms. Emma!" a fourth user replied, along with a red heart-eye smiley and a heart.

This is hardly the first time Emma has showed off her fit figure on Instagram. Just recently, she put plenty of underboob on display in an azure bikini while announcing a tasty new version of her treats.