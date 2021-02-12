UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Smolders In Scanty See-Through Teddy

Brittney Palmer gave her 1.1 million Instagram followers something to look at on Friday, February 12, with her most recent update. The UFC ring girl and model took to the popular social media platform to upload a smoldering new photo that saw her rocking a scanty lingerie set that left little to the imagination just ahead of Valentine's Day.

Palmer was on a silvery sheet as she sprawled on a bed. She was on her side, crossing the top leg over the bottom one. A red velvety heart-shaped box was placed in front of her, which she lightly touched with her fingers. Her dark blond hair lay on the sheet around her head in wavy strands.

Palmer rocked a black one-piece set made from lace. The teddy was mainly see-through, though it included designs on the chest piece that censored her breasts. It included a large cutout across the front that exposed her stomach.

The picture accompanied a tag that indicated the shoot was captured by Los Angeles-based photographer Shaun Vadella.

In the caption, Palmer asked her fans to finish a sentence what what life is like. She also urged them to leave a heart in the comments section, teasing them that she had something special inside the box.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within the first hour of being published, it has garnered more than 9,800 likes and upwards of 190 comments. They took to the comments section to shower Palmer with compliments, and also to express their overall admiration for the ring girl.

"Woooaaawwww you're beautiful [three heart-eyes emoji] [red red hearts] [three emoji blowing a heart kiss] I liked so lot and I love you Brittney Palmer," one user wrote.

"Happy valentine's day! @brittneypalmer you always send such great love and positive vibes to the world!" replied another one of her fans.

"I understand how beautiful you are," a third fan chimed in.

"Very gorgeous and beautiful @brittneypalmer you do amazing photoshoots," added a fourth user.

Palmer often takes to her Instagram feed to tantalize her loyal followers with sultry photos of herself in sexy attire. She did just that last week when she posted a photo of herself wearing an unbuttoned shirt that teased plenty of skin on her chest, as The Inquisitr previously pointed out. She placed the fronts over her breasts to cover her nipples while still revealing most of her assets. On her lower body, she wore a pair of ripped jeans.