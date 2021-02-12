Trending Stories
February 12, 2021
WWE's Chelsea Green Shows Off Her Booty In Red Thong Lingerie For Latest Sultry Snap
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

Chelsea Green took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a snap of her wearing very little. The WWE superstar uploaded a snap from a recent photoshoot with Fitness Gurls that saw her looking mysterious while putting on a booty-centric display for her 577,000 fans on the image-sharing platform, much to their delight.

In the pic, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar stood with her back to the camera, albeit with her head turned to face the photographer. She rested her left hand on her brown-and-blond locks, which hung all the way down her back. Green exuded confidence and beauty as she posed for the shot, capturing all of the attention in the process.

Green's outfit was a red bra and matching thong that left little to the imagination. She opted against adding any accessories, proving that sometimes, less is indeed more. However, her standing position also revealed the tattoo that's located just above her right elbow, which consisted of small letters.

The red lingerie suggested that Green was celebrating Valentine's Day early again. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she uploaded an underwear snap last week in preparation for the most romantic day of the year. She also impressed her followers with her poetry skills on that occasion.

Of course, Green's fans weren't unhappy with her latest upload either. The pic has gained over 28,000 likes at the time of this writing, and many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

AEW star Allie made an appearance via her Instagram, abandoning any notion of inter-promotional rivalries to share her appreciation for Green's pic.

"Ohhhhhhhh okayyyyyy," she wrote, followed by a slew of flame emoji.

Matt Cardona -- who is Green's real-life fiance -- made an appearance on Instagram as well, sharing a flame emoji in the comments section of his girlfriend's post.

Another Instagrammer revealed that she and Green had a similar taste in underwear.

"I think we have a matching set," wrote the fan.

Similar sentiments were echoed throughout the responses. Some of Green's fans also asked when they'll get to see her back in a WWE ring. She has been out of action with a wrist injury since November, but she could be back on Friday Night SmackDown soon.

As The Inquisitr noted last month, she revealed that she's been training for her comeback. She even shared some evidence of her progress, and she looked as if she was ready to re-enter the squared circle.

