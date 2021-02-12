Trending Stories
February 12, 2021
NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets Could Reunite Bradley Beal With John Wall In Proposed Blockbuster Deal
Basketball
JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and his future with the Washington Wizards. The Wizards have already said countless times that they have no intention of moving Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, but as they continue to struggle during the 2020-21 NBA season, most are expecting him to be available on the market before 2021 trade deadline. One of the most interesting landing spots for Beal this season is the Houston Rockets.

In a recent article, N.B. Lindberg of Fansided's Space City Scoop talked about the potential reunion between Beal and his former Wizards running mate John Wall in Houston. It hasn't been a long time since the two superstar guards parted ways, but if the Rockets decide against tanking, allowing them to team up once again in Houston would make a lot of sense. To bring the All-Star shooting guard to Space City, Lindberg suggested that the Rockets could offer the Wizards a package that includes Victor Oladipo, Eric Gordon, two future first-round selections, and two pick swaps.

"The Rockets should try to pull this deal off because it gives them the best chance to contend this season and next. Bradley Beal will help grease the wheels on offense and they retain their exciting young core of defensive stalwarts. With Gordon's contract off in Washington the Rockets will have the ability to go out and add pieces in free agency or absorb a large contract through trade. The Rockets should think boldly and go after Bradley Beal, no matter the cost. As Rockets fans know all too well, NBA superstars are worth every penny."

John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets embraces Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards following a game at the Toyota Center on January 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Getty Images | Carmen Mandato

It would definitely be interesting to see Wall and Beal joining forces in Houston this season. Compared to Washington, they would be surrounded with a much better supporting cast once they reunite in H-Town. Though they would be losing Oladipo and Gordon in the potential deal, they would still have two All-Star caliber big men in Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins, a veteran small-ball center in PJ Tucker, two reliable three-and-D wingmen in Danuel House Jr. and David Nwaba, and a young and promising prospect in Jae'Sean Tate.

If Wall and Beal build chemistry with those players and they can manage to stay away from any major injury, the Rockets would undeniably have a realistic chance of making some noise in the loaded Western Conference this year.

