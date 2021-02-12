Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 12, 2021
'Return To Amish' Spoilers: Jeremiah Hunts For His Biological Family & Sabrina Juggles A Fourth Pregnancy
TV
Lucille Barilla

Two original cast members of the TLC series Breaking Amish will continue to share their lives with fans on the forthcoming sixth season of Return to Amish. Jeremiah Raber and Sabrina Burkholder will be forced to navigate complicated issues when the show returns to the network on Monday, March 22.

The series tells the stories of ex-Amish as they try to establish their lives outside of the insular world in which they grew up.

Jeremiah and his wife Carmela will be heavily featured in Season 6. The couple was central to one of the show's biggest moments when they tied the knot on the series in 2016. Shortly after their marriage, the couple struggled with marital issues. Carmela left Jeremiah and moved to Washington. The couple later mended their fractured relationship.

TLC's press site revealed Jeremiah's plans to hunt for his biological family, but false leads and tragedy threatened to derail his search.

"I was adopted into the Amish community when I was 1 1/2 half," he said in a clip seen here. Jeremiah also revealed his family did not know about his existence.

He will also get a chance to speak to his grandmother over the phone and will get emotional during their conversation, as reported by Soap Dirt.

Rosanna Miller, Ada Byler and Maureen Byler at the beach on Return to Amish.
TLC

Elsewhere, Sabrina will juggle a fourth pregnancy and her relationship with the baby's father, Jethro Nolt.

This season she will celebrate one year of sobriety after struggling with addiction in the past. She was not a full-time cast member in season 4 in 2015, around the same time she lost custody of her daughter, Oakley. She also lost custody of her older daughter, Arianna, as reported by People Magazine.

"Jethro's father is a preacher in the conservative Mennonite church and so we've known each other for a long time," she said to In Touch in January 2019.

In 2019, Soap Dirt reported she gave birth to a son, Zekiah Brysen Nolt with then-boyfriend Jeff Nolt.

Viewers will be introduced to Rosanna Miller and Maureen Byler who will leave their tight-knit Amish communities for the first time and travel to join Jeremiah, Carmela, and Sabrina as they experience "firsts" in the non-Amish world. These will include a belly-button piercing, a steamy romance, and a French kiss!

Rosanna's sheltered life has not prepared her to deal with the stress of the English, or non-Amish, world. She is still determined to soak up her new surroundings.

Maureen is similarly excited to experience the English world, and a budding relationship will help her acclimate even faster.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.