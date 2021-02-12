'Long Island Medium' Star Theresa Caputo Clashes With Daughter Victoria Over Wedding Plans

Theresa Caputo clashed with her daughter Victoria over her upcoming wedding in a teaser trailer for her Discovery Plus series Long Island Medium: There In Spirit.

Victoria revealed in a confessional that she was just seven months away from having the wedding of her dreams to Michael Mastrandrea when COVID-19 shut it down. She revealed her plans had changed as the show aired a clip of Victoria's appearance on Say Yes to the Dress. Her intent was to have 300-400 people at her reception and said that no matter how long it took she would wait until she could have the wedding she always wanted.

Victoria admitted to Theresa that she did not care if she had to put the event off until 2022 or 2023. However, her fiancé Michael did not feel the same way. To compromise, Victoria told Theresa she would adhere to their original May date with a ceremony performed by a justice of the peace and no family members would be in attendance. Afterward, she would have a small dinner with their clan.

Theresa stepped in and told her daughter she wanted to be there when she exchanged vows with Michael. She cited other family members who would also be disappointed if they could not be a part of this important moment in Victoria's life.

The young woman stood her ground and said they were just "signing papers and calling it a day."

Theresa addressed the camera and joked that her daughter and future son-in-law seemed to think that getting married by a justice of the peace was like running an errand.

Victoria then shocked her mother with a second option. She said she and her fiancé would buy a home, have a baby and marry when they could.

Viewers of the series appeared to side with Victoria in the comments section of the clip.

"I don't see anything wrong in what her daughter wants... nowadays marriage isn't like our grandparents so do what feels right," wrote one follower.

"I would think that Theresa could tell when COVID-19 is gone... you know talking to spirits and all," a second viewer joked.

"I'm literally going through this with my mom right now lol," a third user shared.

"Victoria, go girl! Live life! You'll have plenty of time for a big wedding. Later, maybe your son or daughter will be your ring bearer! Good luck!" wrote a fourth fan who encouraged Victoria to live her life the way she saw fit.