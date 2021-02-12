Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Tanned & Toned Bikini Body On Instagram

Jilissa Zoltko flaunted her perky assets and flawless figure in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 1.2 million followers on Friday, February 12. The American model looked nothing short of gorgeous in a white bikini set in the three sizzling snaps.

In the new post, Jilissa was dressed in sexy swimwear in an indoor location. In the first snap, she posed by sitting in a doorway with her thighs closed and knees bent. The hot law student raised her right hand to run some fingers through her hair. Meanwhile, her other hand touched the rug that was laid out on the floor. She tilted her head and gazed at the lens, offering a small smile. A transparent pouch was placed on the ground beside her, and it was filled with Bali Body products.

In the second photo, Jilissa made some slight changes to her pose and placed her hands on her knees. She had a big smile on her face while looking at something that struck her attention.

The indirect sunlight illuminated her fantastic figure, making her flawlessly tanned skin glow.

The third pic featured Jilissa in a similar stance as the first pic. This time, she used her left hand to hold the locks that were falling over her face. She gave her brightest smile with her eyes squinting.

Jilissa sported a teeny bikini top that was made of ribbed fabric. The cups seemed padded but cut so small that they barely contained her shapely chest. The deep neckline exposed a generous amount of her decolletage and the underwire pushed her breasts up, making her cleavage pop. The thin straps clung to her shoulders for support, but her bust stretched out the garment.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms. The scanty thong featured high leg cuts that highlighted her curvy hips, as well as her toned legs. Viewers also couldn't help but notice her flat tummy, sharing their thoughts about them in the comments. The piece sat low on her hips, far beneath her navel. The light-colored bathing suit was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

Jilissa left her blond hair loose and parted in the center as she opted for loose waves that framed her face. She completed her look with manicured nails and several accessories, including a necklace, bangle, and hoop earrings.

In the caption, the internet sensation wrote about a bundle she received from Bali Body.

The latest social media share earned more than 30,400 likes and an upward of 350 comments in just under a day. Some of her eager fans flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display, while countless followers were speechless and opted to use their choice of emoji.

"You are the sexiest and the most beautiful woman ever," a fan wrote.

"So sexy!!!" commented another follower.